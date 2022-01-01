Go
Noodles In The Pot

Thai Noodles at their best!

2453 N Halsted St,

Popular Items

Chicken Satay$11.00
Thai famous appetizer marinated with light curry, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
Pad See Eiw$14.00
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with broccoli, egg and sweet soy sauce.
Coconut Curry$14.50
Egg noodles with your choice of meat in coconut curry, sprinkled with chopped onion, cilantro, and crispy noodles, served with cucumber salad.
Pad Thai$14.00
The most famous Thai noodles dish! Stir-fried thin rice noodles with cabbage, bean sprout, egg and crushed peanuts.
Spring Rolls$7.50
Fresh rolls filled with avocado, cucmber, bean sprout, egg & cream cheese, dressed with tamarind sauce.
Panang Noodles$14.50
The most popular Thai curry, served on crispy wide rice noodles.
Baby Egg Rolls (6)$7.25
Tiny egg rolls filled with chicken, shrimp, and bean thread noodles.
Pad Woon Sen$14.00
Stir-fried glass noodles with onion, carrots, bean sprouts, green peas and egg.
Crab Rangoon (6)$7.50
Minced crabmeat and cream cheese served with sweet and sour sauce.
Pot Stickers (5)$7.50
Wheat flour pastries filled with a blend of shrimp and garden vegetables, served with sesame sauce.
Location

2453 N Halsted St,

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

