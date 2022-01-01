Go
Toast

Noon Mediterranean

Come in and enjoy!
To schedule and pick up catering order outside normal business hours, please call the store.

PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

95 Summer St • $

Avg 4.4 (1157 reviews)

Popular Items

Fresh Baked Pita$9.65
House-baked pita with choice of protein, toppings, and sauces.
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.15
Kale salad, grilled chicken, charred corn salad, pickled red onions, charred baba ganoush, feta cheese, roasted red pepper sauce, baked pita crunch. (Sauce contains walnuts)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

95 Summer St

Boston MA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Spicy World

No reviews yet

First Sichuan skewer pot restaurant in Massachusetts!

Bakey

No reviews yet

A bakery and coffee shop, baking all day long. Ridiculously fresh baked goods.

Genki Ya of Boston

No reviews yet

Japanese Restaurant & Bar

The Q

No reviews yet

WELCOME TO THE Q RESTAURANT. HERE, YOU WILL FIND SELECTIONS OF CHINESE, JAPANESE, AND THAI CUISINE. OUR MOST SPECIAL IS THE MONGOLIAN HOT POT, WHICH HAS BECOME A TREND ALL OVER THE WORLD. OUR GOAL AT Q IS TO EXCEED ALL OF YOUR SERVICE AND DINING EXPERIENCE EXPECTATIONS.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston