Noon Mirch

505 East Nasa Parkway Suite A

Popular Items

Basmati Rice$3.00
Long grain rice
Saag Paneer$12.00
creamed spinach, homemade cheese
Garlic Naan$4.50
all purpose flat bread topped with roasted garlic
Chicken Cilantro (medium hot) (rice, salad)$17.00
creamy hot, tangy cilantro sauce
Naan$3.00
flat bread made with all purcpose flour
Paneer Makhni$12.00
homemade cheese, creamy tomato sauce
Chicken Korma (rice, salad)$17.00
mild nutty crean sauce with hint of cardamon
Vegetable Samosa(2PCS)$7.50
flaky pastry stuffed with vegetables
Chicken Masala CTM (rice, salad)$17.00
mild creamy tomato sauce
Roti$3.00
flat bread made with wholewheat flour
505 East Nasa Parkway Suite A

Webster TX

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
