Noona’s is a New American pizza restaurant & bar in the Midtown-Bolton Hill neighborhoods in Baltimore. We offer an Italian-inspired menu of small plates and hand-made pastas with an emphasis on our sourdough-crust pies led by chef Cai Lindeman, previously of Michelin-starred The Dabney (DC).



PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

1203 West Mt Royal Ave • $$