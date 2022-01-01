Go
Toast

Noona's

Noona’s is a New American pizza restaurant & bar in the Midtown-Bolton Hill neighborhoods in Baltimore. We offer an Italian-inspired menu of small plates and hand-made pastas with an emphasis on our sourdough-crust pies led by chef Cai Lindeman, previously of Michelin-starred The Dabney (DC).

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

1203 West Mt Royal Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (110 reviews)

Popular Items

Funghi e Funghi e Funghi 12"$16.00
Mozzarella, ricotta, lemon roasted mushroom medley, shaved garlic, local basil, fresh grated parmesan
Kale Caesar Salad$11.00
dino kale, caesar dressing, herbed brioche bread crumbs, freshly grated parmesan
Margherita 16"$21.00
tomato, hand-stretched mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, local basil
Crispy Brussels$8.00
hot honey, fresh mint, toasted sesame
Signora 12"$14.00
mozzarella, ricotta, baby spinach, cherry tomato, shaved garlic, balsamic reduction
Speziata 12"$16.00
mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni, pickled serrano peppers, red onion. *spicy*
Mt. Royale Burger$15.00
two Roseda beef patties, american cheese, red onion, dijonnaise, pickles, served with hand-cut fries
Wings$11.00
7 wings. Choose your flavor & your sauce.
Margherita 12"$14.00
tomato, hand-stretched mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, local basil
Hand-cut Fries$5.00
served with ketchup
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1203 West Mt Royal Ave

Baltimore MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Metro Gallery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

No Land Beyond

No reviews yet

We are open for in-store shopping, in-store play, and take-out. Check out our new patio!
Current Hours:
T-Thu 5-10 PM
Fri-Sat 5-12 AM
Sun 5-10 PM

On the Hill Cafe & Market

No reviews yet

Cafe, Restaurant, Espresso Bar, Sandwiches, Burgers, Soups, Salads, Beverages & Market

The Brass Tap

No reviews yet

The Brass Tap at The Fitzgerald is a craft beer bar featuring 60 rotating taps, 120 bottles, craft sodas, meads, wine, and an extensive cocktail selection. Serving delicious pub food in a classy, upbeat atmosphere. Located in Baltimore's Midtown neighborhood, right in the heart of the city.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston