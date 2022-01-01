Go
Noosh

Noosh is excited to create a definition for fine casual, quick service dining. We look to elevate food, service, hospitality, and the aesthetic in the casual dining space! Visit us on Caviar, Doordash, and Grubhub for Delivery and Open table to make a reservation

SANDWICHES

2001 Fillmore Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (1077 reviews)

Popular Items

Fermented jalapeno zhug$2.00
Aleppo Chicken$19.00
tomato sauce, halloumi, avocado, sumac veggies, labneh tahini.. "Sumac veggies come in separate box"
Maitake Mushroom Kebab$9.00
Doner Kebab$13.00
Everything Bread$6.00
Classic Red$16.00
tomato sauce, halloumi, basil
Green Salad$14.00
baby lettuces, fresh herbs, crunchy veggies, toasted seeds, preserved lemon dressing
Fresh Baked "Everything" spread and Bread Platter$20.00
baked to order with whipped hummus, smoked yogurt, muhammara, and pickles
Falafel$9.00
five crunchy chickpea fritters with garlic lemon tahini sauce
Aleppo Chicken Kebab$9.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Formal
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2001 Fillmore Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

