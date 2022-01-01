Go
Nopa

A Neighborhood Gathering Place

FRENCH FRIES

560 Divisadero St. • $$$

Avg 4.3 (9241 reviews)

Popular Items

Sparkling Pinot Blanc, Crémant d'Alsace, Hubert Meyer, Brut, Méthode Traditionelle, Alsace, France$33.00
Sparkling Rouge Of Gamay & Poulsard, Renardat-Fâche, Le Cerdon, Bugey, France 2019 Méthode Ancestrale$40.00
Pinkette, Gamay, Trousseau Noir & Trousseau Gris, Monte Rio Cellars, Mendocino 2020 Natural Wine$30.00
Calle 23 "Criollo" Blanco Tequila$110.00
Female owned, small batch, limited edition blanco tequila made solely with Criollo - smaller piña blue agave- which impart a soft citrus forward, herbaceous notes to this smooth clean blanco tequila.
Colonial E.H. Taylor Small Batch Bourbon$90.00
Small batch bourbon blended with care from a few select barrels. Each sip carries significant corn sweetness with notes of butterscotch, tobacco, clove and spice.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Outdoor Seating

Location

560 Divisadero St.

San Francisco CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
