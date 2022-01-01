Nopalito 18th St.

Go
New Nopalito Window just down the street from Dolores Park!

3690 18th St.

Popular Items

Totopos$10.00
Totopos en salsa de arbol, queso cotija, cebolla, cilantro, crema, y limón
Side Salsa$2.00
Ensalada del Mercado$14.50
Lechuga, vegetales del mercado, garbanzos, frijoles, queso cotija, pollo al achiote y adrezo vinagreta de jalapeño ahumado
Chips & Guacamole$11.00
Totopos hecho a mano & 8oz de guacamole
Plato Completo (Rice Bowl)$15.00
Arroz mexicano, frijoles pinquitos, guacamole, molcajete y cilantro con una opción de protein
Tortilla (Each)$0.50
Chips & Salsa$5.00
Totopos hecho a mano con dos salsas (mild & caliente)
Plato de Carnitas$25.00
Carnitas con repollo, curtidos, salsa cruda de tomatillo y 4 tortillas
Tacos$12.00
Dos tacos con jalapeño, cebolla, cilantro y salsa
Torta de Carnitas$15.00
Telera hecha en casa, carnitas, guacamole, repollo, curtidos y salsa de jalapeño
Location

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
