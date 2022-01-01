Go
Toast

Nopalito

Sustainable Organic Mexican Kitchen

306 Broderick St. • $$

Avg 4.4 (3399 reviews)

Popular Items

Tortillas (each)$0.50
House made corn tortillas
Pinquito Beans$5.50
Whole Rancho Gordo beans braised with guajillo, garlic & onion
Quesadilla de Primavera$15.50
Yellow corn tortilla, asparagus, mushrooms, nopalitos, fresh epazote, jack cheese, queso fresco, onions, cilantro and salsa huitlacoche y tomatillo
Carnitas$26.00
Braised pork, orange, bay leaf, milk, & cinnamon. Served with cabbage salad, curtidos, salsa cruda & (3) tortillas
Ensalada del Mercado$13.00
Salad of little gem lettuce, seasonal market veggies, pickled onions, spicy peanuts, cotija cheese & smoked jalapeño vinaigrette
Quesadilla Roja con Chicharron$15.50
Mulato chile-corn tortilla, crispy pork belly,
salsa cascabel, jack cheese, queso fresco,
onion & cilantro
Mexican Rice$5.50
Basmati rice, tomato, carrot, onion
Tacos Dorados de Camote$10.00
Crispy rolled tortillas, sweet potato, onion, crema, queso fresco and salsa de chipotle
Guacamole & Chips$12.00
8 oz guacamole served with house made corn tortilla chips
Empanada con Deshebrada de Res$13.00
Fried masa pastry, grass-fed beef, tomato, jalapeño, cabbage, queso fresco, and salsa frita de guajillo
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

306 Broderick St.

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Horsefeather

No reviews yet

Come grab a cocktail and bite at our casual neighborhood bar and restaurant!

RT Rotisserie

No reviews yet

- EAT IN - TAKE OUT - DELIVERY - CATERING -
The team from Rich Table opened RT Rotisserie in 2017 in Hayes Valley and opened the NoPa location in 2019. A casual yet Chef driven rotisserie chicken restaurant, RT Rotisserie’s menu is inspired by the comforting meals that husband-and-wife team Evan and Sarah Rich used to refuel with after ski trips: Rotisserie Chicken, warming Soups, California-inspired Salads and hearty sandwiches. RT Rotisserie will feel warm and welcoming with simple yet delicious food laced with the same level of skill and passion they put into every dish at Rich Table.

The Grind Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Breakfast & lunch

Ragazza

No reviews yet

www.ragazzasf.com

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston