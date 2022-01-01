Go
Toast

NoPo Cafe

Welcome to NoPo, Berg Hospitality’s NEW concept on North Post Oak Rd. (hence the acronym NoPo)
Breakfast • Lunch • Dinner • Grab & Go Market

PIZZA

1244 N. Post Oak Road Suite 150

Avg 4.4 (36 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating

Location

1244 N. Post Oak Road Suite 150

Houston TX

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:15 pm, 7:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:15 pm, 7:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:15 pm, 7:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:15 pm, 7:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:15 pm, 7:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Berg Hospitality Group Gift Cards

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yellow Rose Distilling

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Berg Food Truck & Events

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fire Wings

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston