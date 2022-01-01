Go
Nora Thai

SALADS • NOODLES

176 N 9th St • $$

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Spring Rolls$9.00
Carrot, Basil, Cabbage, Vermicelli & Plum Sauce Glaze
Pad Thai$15.00
Sautéed Rice Noodles in a Lime/Tamarind Sauce with Egg, Bean Sprouts, Scallion, Crushed Peanuts & Your Choice of Meat or Tofu
Tom-Yum$8.00
Chicken Consommé of Lemongrass, Lime Juice, Chili Paste, Chili Oil, Galangal, Mushroom, Cherry Tomato & Onion. Choice of Chicken, Shrimp or Tofu
Crab Rangoon$8.00
Crispy Crab & Cream Cheese Wonton with Sweet Chili Sauce
Pad Kee-Mao (Drunken Noodle)$15.00
Satay$11.00
Marinated & Skewered Chicken, Pork or Beef with Ajad (Cucumber Salad with Peanuts, Shallot & Sweet Chili Sauce)
Chicken Curry Puff$9.00
Crispy Pastry Pouch of Chicken, Potato & Onion. Served with Ajad Salad (Cucumber, Shallot, Sweet Chili Sauce & Peanuts)
Red Curry$15.00
Spicy, Coconut Based with Vibrant Flavors of Sweet Basil, Thai Chili, Lime Leaf & Lemongrass. Chicken, Sliced Beef, Shrimp or Tofu with Thai Eggplant, Bamboo Shoots & Thai Basil
Pad See-Ew$15.00
Sautéed Rice Noodles in a Browned Soy Sauce with Egg, Chinese Broccoli & Your Choice of Meat or Tofu
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

176 N 9th St

Brooklyn NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
