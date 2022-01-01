Go
Nora's Grill & Catering

DINE IN - GET DELIVERY & CATERING. Whether it's a business meeting or a family gathering, our catering team will take the stress out of your next event, big or small. For groups of 10 or more. Pick up or delivery available.

SEAFOOD

6300 Georgetown Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (1697 reviews)

Popular Items

FOR 5-6 - CUSTOMIZE PACKAGE MEAL$80.00
Your choice of kabobs & choice of Appetizer Dips. Comes with Greek Salad, Grilled Vegetables, Saffron Rice. Served with Pita Bread.
LAMB GYRO$12.00
Slices of slow roasted tender lamb gyro meat.
CHICKEN KABOB$16.00
marinated chunks of chicken breast charbroiled over an open flame
TZATZIKI SAUCE$5.00
Chopped cucumbers mixed with yogurt and dill
BEEF KABOB$20.00
Marinated chunks of beef tenderloin charbroiled over open flame. Comes with rice, Greek salad or half & half. Served with tzatziki sauce, and pita bread.
CHICKEN GYRO$12.00
Tender pieces of marinated chicken breast fire grilled.
SPICY HONEY SIRACHA CHICKEN$17.00
marinated chunks of chicken tenderloin brushed with spicy honey sriracha sauce. Choice of rice, salad OR ½ rice ½ salad Served with your choice of 2 side spread and pita bread.
SALMON KABOB$18.00
Boneless chunks of salmon marinated in olive oil, lime juice & saffron
GRAPE LEAVES "DOLMADES" (8PCS)$8.00
Stuffed grape leaves with rice, scallions, and herbs
HUMMUS$6.00
Chickpeas blended with roasted red peppers, tahini, lime juice, garlic and extra virgin olive oil.
Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

6300 Georgetown Blvd

Sykesville MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
