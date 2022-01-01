Nora's Grill & Catering
DINE IN - GET DELIVERY & CATERING. Whether it's a business meeting or a family gathering, our catering team will take the stress out of your next event, big or small. For groups of 10 or more. Pick up or delivery available.
SEAFOOD
6300 Georgetown Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6300 Georgetown Blvd
Sykesville MD
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mr Jack Peruvian Chicken
Peruvian Rotisserie chicken and more!
Kismet Cafe & Go
Come in and enjoy!
Salerno's Restaurant and Catering
Salerno's has been a local favorite for over 40 years! We started as a pizza and sub shop and have grown into a full service restaurant with bar, carry out, and catering establishment. We offer steamed crabs, shrimp, seafood and pasta dishes, crab cakes, and of course our original pizza and sub menu!
Basta Pasta - Eldersburg
Basta Pasta Italian Kitchen | Bar
5957 Exchange Dr
Eldersburg, MD 21784
443-920-3477