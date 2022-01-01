Go
Chef Kaitlynn Bauman has cooked her way through Cotogna, Presidio Social Club, and Greens, as well as traveled through Italy and Scandinavia. Bauman previously owned Norcina cafe and Parlor 1255, both smaller breakfast and lunch spots. But this latest iteration of Norcina is Bauman’s first full-service, sit-down restaurant, and she’s got just the right amount of big pig swagger.
Norcino means “pig butcher,” so Norcina is a female play on that. The menu focuses on fresh pasta and pizza.
Credit: https://sf.eater.com/2021/8/17/22619719/norcina-opening-menu-photos-marina-sf

3251 Pierce Street

Popular Items

Meatball$9.00
Funky Funghi$19.00
pesto, mozzarella, tallegio, cremini, hen of the woods, porcini
Porky Pepperoni$21.00
Bianco di Napoli tomato, mozzarella, Olivier’s fennel sausage, pepperoni
Tagliatelle Bolognese$19.00
Pappardelle al Ragu$19.00
Beef, Veal, and Pork ground in tomato pasato with parmesan cheese
Black Pepper Bucatini$18.00
‘cacio e pepe’ Pecorino, Parmesan, BlackPepper
Italian Chopper$16.00
Black Truffle Raviolo$22.00
ricotta, egg, black truffle, seasonal mushroom, brussels
Margherita$17.00
crushed san marzano tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, basil, olio nuovo
Pea Agnolotti$21.00
Filled squash pasta, carmelized milk, fennel, aceto balsamico
3251 Pierce Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
