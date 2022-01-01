Norco restaurants you'll love

Norco restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Norco

Norco's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Norco restaurants

Chick Norris image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Chick Norris

2650 Hamner Ave, Norco

Avg 4.5 (363 reviews)
Popular items
Knuckle Sandwich$5.59
Leninade$2.99
8 chicken balls$5.59
BurgerIM image

 

BurgerIM

2410 River Road, Norco

No reviews yet
Popular items
Grilled Chicken$7.99
Sweet Potato Fries$3.79
Onion Rings$3.79
Baja Fish Tacos image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos

2335 Hamner Avenue, Norco

Avg 4 (386 reviews)
Popular items
Two Tacos Combo$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
Ensenada-Style Taco$4.50
Beer batter fish served with cabbage and baja sauce on two corn tortillas.
Pico de Gallo
BADLANDS BBQ image

 

BADLANDS BBQ

120 Hidden Valley Pkwy D, Norco

No reviews yet
Popular items
Double Trouble$21.00
All of our BBQ is slow smoked daily over hickory & apple woods, the double trouble includes your choice of 2 meats.
Badland$15.50
Smoked brisket, pulled pork, choice of a jalapeño cheddar hot link or cajun hot link, topped with bbq sauce, habanero jack cheese, coleslaw and
fried onion straws. Served on a toasted brioche bun.
Triple Threat$27.00
All of our BBQ is slow smoked daily over hickory & apple woods, the double trouble includes your choice of 3 meats.
Wicked Pizza Pies image

 

Wicked Pizza Pies

1762 4th Street, Norco

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

Los Tacos Lokos-Norco

1161 Hidden Valley Parkway, Norco

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

Fantastic Cafe Norco

994 hamner ave, Norco

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

4Serranos Mexican Grill

1091 Sixth St Unit B, Norco

No reviews yet
