Norco restaurants you'll love
Norco's top cuisines
Must-try Norco restaurants
More about Chick Norris
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Chick Norris
2650 Hamner Ave, Norco
|Popular items
|Knuckle Sandwich
|$5.59
|Leninade
|$2.99
|8 chicken balls
|$5.59
More about BurgerIM
BurgerIM
2410 River Road, Norco
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken
|$7.99
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.79
|Onion Rings
|$3.79
More about Baja Fish Tacos
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Baja Fish Tacos
2335 Hamner Avenue, Norco
|Popular items
|Two Tacos Combo
|$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
|Ensenada-Style Taco
|$4.50
Beer batter fish served with cabbage and baja sauce on two corn tortillas.
|Pico de Gallo
More about BADLANDS BBQ
BADLANDS BBQ
120 Hidden Valley Pkwy D, Norco
|Popular items
|Double Trouble
|$21.00
All of our BBQ is slow smoked daily over hickory & apple woods, the double trouble includes your choice of 2 meats.
|Badland
|$15.50
Smoked brisket, pulled pork, choice of a jalapeño cheddar hot link or cajun hot link, topped with bbq sauce, habanero jack cheese, coleslaw and
fried onion straws. Served on a toasted brioche bun.
|Triple Threat
|$27.00
All of our BBQ is slow smoked daily over hickory & apple woods, the double trouble includes your choice of 3 meats.
More about Wicked Pizza Pies
Wicked Pizza Pies
1762 4th Street, Norco
More about Los Tacos Lokos-Norco
Los Tacos Lokos-Norco
1161 Hidden Valley Parkway, Norco
More about Fantastic Cafe Norco
Fantastic Cafe Norco
994 hamner ave, Norco
More about 4Serranos Mexican Grill
4Serranos Mexican Grill
1091 Sixth St Unit B, Norco