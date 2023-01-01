Brulee in Norco
Sunright Tea Studio - Eastvale
4916 Hamner Avenue, Eastvale
|Brulee Oat Latte - Ceylon
|$5.95
Ceylon tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
|Brulee Oat Latte - Oolong
|$5.95
Oolong tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
|Creme Brulee Boba Milk
|$6.75
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup, topped with creme brulee foam and served with boba. (Caffeine free)