Norcross American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Norcross

Mojito's Cuban-American Bistro image

 

Mojito's Cuban-American Bistro

35 S Peachtree St,, Norcross

Popular items
Chicken Breast Fillet (Pollo a la plancha)$16.00
Chicken breast, butterflied & marinated in Cuban mojo, grilled & garnished with caramelized onions. Served with white rice, black beans & plantain slices.
Yuca Fries Appetizer$6.00
Fresh cassava root sliced and then deep fried. Served with an avocado-cilantro sauce.
Empanadas$6.50
Made fresh! Your choice of 2 stuffed with either beef, cheese, chicken, or spinach-mushrooms.
The Derby - Sandy Springs image

 

The Derby - Sandy Springs

7716 Spalding Drive, Peachtree corners

Popular items
12 Boneless Wings$13.95
12 Wings$13.95
BurgerIM image

 

BurgerIM

5135 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Norcross

