Norcross American restaurants you'll love

Mojito's Cuban-American Bistro
35 S Peachtree St,, Norcross
Popular items
Chicken Breast Fillet (Pollo a la plancha)
$16.00
Chicken breast, butterflied & marinated in Cuban mojo, grilled & garnished with caramelized onions. Served with white rice, black beans & plantain slices.
Yuca Fries Appetizer
$6.00
Fresh cassava root sliced and then deep fried. Served with an avocado-cilantro sauce.
Empanadas
$6.50
Made fresh! Your choice of 2 stuffed with either beef, cheese, chicken, or spinach-mushrooms.
The Derby - Sandy Springs
7716 Spalding Drive, Peachtree corners
Popular items
12 Boneless Wings
$13.95
12 Wings
$13.95