Norcross bars & lounges you'll love

Grand Lekki Cafe
4650 JIMMY CARTER BLVD, Norcross
|G.LEKKI JOLLOF RICE + PLANTAIN + MEAT
|$20.00
Long grain rice cooked in G.Lekki signature jollof stew served with choice of meat & fried plantain
|ADMIRALTY WAY - Lamb Chops + Jollof Rice + Choice of Vegetable
|$29.00
New Zealand grass-fed lamb chops served with mashed potatoes; grilled asparagus topped with bordelaise sauce
|BEEF SUYA
|$17.00
Grilled beef, special spices, pepper, ginger, and garlic.
Sliced beef, marinated in spices and grilled, served with onion slices and Lekki's spice blend
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Crossing Steakhouse
40 S Peachtree St, Norcross, GA 30071, Norcross
|Grilled Chicken
|$14.00
Our fire grilled chicken breast rests overnight in our special marinade.
|Traditional
|$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion.
|Steak Burger
|$13.00
Our beef blend puts others to shame...We use 80%
chuck, 15 % brisket, and 5 % shortrib. Served with
lettuce, tomato, onion and one side.