Norcross seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Norcross

The Crossing Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Crossing Steakhouse

40 S Peachtree St, Norcross, GA 30071, Norcross

Avg 4.6 (1697 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Grilled Chicken$14.00
Our fire grilled chicken breast rests overnight in our special marinade.
Traditional$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion.
Steak Burger$13.00
Our beef blend puts others to shame...We use 80%
chuck, 15 % brisket, and 5 % shortrib. Served with
lettuce, tomato, onion and one side.
More about The Crossing Steakhouse
Mojito's Cuban-American Bistro image

 

Mojito's Cuban-American Bistro

35 S Peachtree St,, Norcross

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Breast Fillet (Pollo a la plancha)$16.00
Chicken breast, butterflied & marinated in Cuban mojo, grilled & garnished with caramelized onions. Served with white rice, black beans & plantain slices.
Yuca Fries Appetizer$6.00
Fresh cassava root sliced and then deep fried. Served with an avocado-cilantro sauce.
Empanadas$6.50
Made fresh! Your choice of 2 stuffed with either beef, cheese, chicken, or spinach-mushrooms.
More about Mojito's Cuban-American Bistro
Ike's Cafe and Grill image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Ike's Cafe and Grill

1250 Tech Dr, Norcross

Avg 4.5 (1008 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Starch
Lamb Suya$17.00
Egusi$17.00
More about Ike's Cafe and Grill

