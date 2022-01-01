Norcross seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Norcross
More about The Crossing Steakhouse
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Crossing Steakhouse
40 S Peachtree St, Norcross, GA 30071, Norcross
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken
|$14.00
Our fire grilled chicken breast rests overnight in our special marinade.
|Traditional
|$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion.
|Steak Burger
|$13.00
Our beef blend puts others to shame...We use 80%
chuck, 15 % brisket, and 5 % shortrib. Served with
lettuce, tomato, onion and one side.
More about Mojito's Cuban-American Bistro
Mojito's Cuban-American Bistro
35 S Peachtree St,, Norcross
|Popular items
|Chicken Breast Fillet (Pollo a la plancha)
|$16.00
Chicken breast, butterflied & marinated in Cuban mojo, grilled & garnished with caramelized onions. Served with white rice, black beans & plantain slices.
|Yuca Fries Appetizer
|$6.00
Fresh cassava root sliced and then deep fried. Served with an avocado-cilantro sauce.
|Empanadas
|$6.50
Made fresh! Your choice of 2 stuffed with either beef, cheese, chicken, or spinach-mushrooms.