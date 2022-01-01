Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baby back ribs in Norcross

Norcross restaurants
Norcross restaurants that serve baby back ribs

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Crossing Steakhouse

40 S Peachtree St, Norcross, GA 30071, Norcross

Full Baby-back Ribs$27.00
Fall-off the bone tender. Brushed with our house made sweet and tangy Guava-BBQ Sauce.
1/2 Baby-back Ribs$21.00
Fall-off the bone tender. Brushed with our house made sweet and tangy Guava-BBQ Sauce.
More about The Crossing Steakhouse
Mojito's Cuban-American Bistro

35 S Peachtree St,, Norcross

Guava B.B.Q. Baby Back Ribs$17.00
Culinary evidence of Cuban-American fusion. Tender, falloff-the-bone slow-cooked pork ribs, broiled and finished with our sweet & tangy guava B.B.Q. sauce. Served with side of your choice.
More about Mojito's Cuban-American Bistro
Mojitos Peachtree Corners

5161 Peachtree Pkwy #630,, Peachtree Corners

Guava B.B.Q. Baby Back Ribs$17.00
Culinary evidence of Cuban-American fusion. Tender, falloff-the-bone slow-cooked pork ribs, broiled and finished with our sweet & tangy guava B.B.Q. sauce. Served with side of your choice.
More about Mojitos Peachtree Corners

