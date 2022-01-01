Cake in Norcross
Norcross restaurants that serve cake
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Crossing Steakhouse
40 S Peachtree St, Norcross, GA 30071, Norcross
|Crab Cake Dinner
|$28.00
Three servings of our home-made crab cakes. Served with a lemon-caper burr blanc.
|Crab Cakes
|$18.00
Lump crabmeat, hand-made and pan fried & served with
a spicy remoulade.
|Lava Cake
|$9.00
Dominick's of Historic Norcross
95 S Peachtree St, Norcross
|Limoncello Cake
|$7.00
Taqueria Maria II
5264 jimmy carter blvd suite 1494, Norcross
|Cheese cake
|$5.99
Fire and Stone Italian Pizza Kitchen
5215 Town Center Blvd, Peachtree Corners
|Limanchello Cake (14pc)
|$65.00
|Lemoncello Cake
|$6.00
Alternating layers of sponge cake and lemon infused mascarpone cream.