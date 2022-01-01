Cake in Norcross

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Crossing Steakhouse

40 S Peachtree St, Norcross, GA 30071, Norcross

Avg 4.6 (1697 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Dinner$28.00
Three servings of our home-made crab cakes. Served with a lemon-caper burr blanc.
Crab Cakes$18.00
Lump crabmeat, hand-made and pan fried & served with
a spicy remoulade.
Lava Cake$9.00
More about The Crossing Steakhouse
Banner pic

 

Dominick's of Historic Norcross

95 S Peachtree St, Norcross

No reviews yet
Takeout
Limoncello Cake$7.00
More about Dominick's of Historic Norcross
Taqueria Maria II image

 

Taqueria Maria II

5264 jimmy carter blvd suite 1494, Norcross

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese cake$5.99
More about Taqueria Maria II
Item pic

 

Fire and Stone Italian Pizza Kitchen

5215 Town Center Blvd, Peachtree Corners

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Limanchello Cake (14pc)$65.00
Lemoncello Cake$6.00
Alternating layers of sponge cake and lemon infused mascarpone cream.
More about Fire and Stone Italian Pizza Kitchen
Item pic

 

Mojitos Peachtree Corners

5161 Peachtree Pkwy #630,, Peachtree Corners

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lava Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about Mojitos Peachtree Corners

