Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Norcross

Go
Norcross restaurants
Toast

Norcross restaurants that serve carne asada

Consumer pic

 

San Luis Taqueria

4790 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Norcross

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Taco$4.00
Grilled steak topped with cilantro and onions.
Carne Asada Burrito$10.00
Stuffed with your choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, and pico de gallo.
Carne Asada Plate$18.00
Grilled steak topped with roasted jalapeno, onions, and tomato. Served with lettuce, tomato, rice and beans.
More about San Luis Taqueria
Item pic

 

Taqueria Maria II - 5264 jimmy carter blvd suite 1494

5264 jimmy carter blvd suite 1494, Norcross

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada$17.99
Con arroz y frijoles / with rice and beans
More about Taqueria Maria II - 5264 jimmy carter blvd suite 1494

Browse other tasty dishes in Norcross

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Steak Fajitas

Chicken Salad

Gumbo

Barbacoas

Brulee

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Norcross to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.6 (87 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (693 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (161 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (835 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston