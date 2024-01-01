Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Norcross

Norcross restaurants
Norcross restaurants that serve chimichangas

Los Portales Mexican Restaurant

6329 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross

TakeoutDelivery
Chimichanga Cremosa$11.99
Rolled tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken. Fried and covered with a creamy sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
More about Los Portales Mexican Restaurant
Frontera Mexican Kitchen - 1295 Indian Trail Rd. - Indian Trail

1295 Indian Trail Rd., NORCROSS

TakeoutFast Pay
Chimichanga$13.99
Flash-fried flour tortilla stuffed with brisket or pulled chicken and beans, topped with cheese dip. Served with a crispy salad bowl of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and side of rice
More about Frontera Mexican Kitchen - 1295 Indian Trail Rd. - Indian Trail

