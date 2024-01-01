Chimichangas in Norcross
Norcross restaurants that serve chimichangas
Los Portales Mexican Restaurant
6329 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross
|Chimichanga Cremosa
|$11.99
Rolled tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken. Fried and covered with a creamy sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Frontera Mexican Kitchen - 1295 Indian Trail Rd. - Indian Trail
1295 Indian Trail Rd., NORCROSS
|Chimichanga
|$13.99
Flash-fried flour tortilla stuffed with brisket or pulled chicken and beans, topped with cheese dip. Served with a crispy salad bowl of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and side of rice