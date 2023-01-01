Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Norcross

Go
Norcross restaurants
Toast

Norcross restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Consumer pic

 

San Luis Taqueria

4790 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Norcross

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
To Go Chips & Salsa$4.00
More about San Luis Taqueria
Consumer pic

 

Zapata Tacos & Tequila Bar

15 Jones St, Norcross

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$2.50
More about Zapata Tacos & Tequila Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Norcross

Salmon

Caesar Salad

Churrasco

Black Bean Soup

Country Fried Steaks

Fajitas

Cannolis

Cake

Map

More near Norcross to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.6 (87 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (693 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (161 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (835 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston