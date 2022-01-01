Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Churrasco in Norcross

Go
Norcross restaurants
Toast

Norcross restaurants that serve churrasco

Item pic

STEAKS

Sabores Del Plata

6200 Buford Hwy. #1G, Norcross

Avg 4.5 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHURRASCO DE ENTRANA$20.99
Skirt Steak with 2 sides and Chimichurri sauce.
CHURRASCO DE CUADRIL$19.99
Shoulder Steak with two sides and Chimichurri sauce.
More about Sabores Del Plata
Item pic

 

Mojito's Cuban-American Bistro

35 S Peachtree St,, Norcross

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Churrasco Fillet$25.00
Our juciest & most tender! 12 oz. outside skirt-fillet. Cooked to your temperature of choice. Served with our home-made avocado salad and your side of choice.
More about Mojito's Cuban-American Bistro
Item pic

 

Mojitos Peachtree Corners

5161 Peachtree Pkwy #630,, Peachtree Corners

No reviews yet
Takeout
Churrasco Fillet$25.00
Our juciest & most tender! 12 oz. outside skirt-fillet. Cooked to your temperature of choice. Served with our home-made avocado salad and your side of choice.
Churrasco TROPICHOP$10.75
Steak, White Rice & Black Beans (no substitutions)
More about Mojitos Peachtree Corners

Browse other tasty dishes in Norcross

French Fries

Country Fried Steaks

Avocado Salad

Brulee

Chicken Sandwiches

Cannolis

Tacos

Snapper

Map

More near Norcross to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (864 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston