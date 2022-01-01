Churrasco in Norcross
Norcross restaurants that serve churrasco
More about Sabores Del Plata
STEAKS
Sabores Del Plata
6200 Buford Hwy. #1G, Norcross
|CHURRASCO DE ENTRANA
|$20.99
Skirt Steak with 2 sides and Chimichurri sauce.
|CHURRASCO DE CUADRIL
|$19.99
Shoulder Steak with two sides and Chimichurri sauce.
More about Mojito's Cuban-American Bistro
Mojito's Cuban-American Bistro
35 S Peachtree St,, Norcross
|Churrasco Fillet
|$25.00
Our juciest & most tender! 12 oz. outside skirt-fillet. Cooked to your temperature of choice. Served with our home-made avocado salad and your side of choice.
More about Mojitos Peachtree Corners
Mojitos Peachtree Corners
5161 Peachtree Pkwy #630,, Peachtree Corners
|Churrasco Fillet
|$25.00
Our juciest & most tender! 12 oz. outside skirt-fillet. Cooked to your temperature of choice. Served with our home-made avocado salad and your side of choice.
|Churrasco TROPICHOP
|$10.75
Steak, White Rice & Black Beans (no substitutions)