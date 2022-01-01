Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Norcross

Norcross restaurants
Norcross restaurants that serve enchiladas

Enchiladas Verdes image

 

Taqueria Maria II - 5264 jimmy carter blvd suite 1494

5264 jimmy carter blvd suite 1494, Norcross

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchiladas Verdes$17.74
4 enchiladas con salsa verde o roja y opcion de asada o pollo con arroz, frijoles, queso, lechuga, tomate, y crema
4 enchiladas with green sauce (chicken or steak). Served with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
More about Taqueria Maria II - 5264 jimmy carter blvd suite 1494
Consumer pic

 

Zapata Tacos & Tequila Bar

15 Jones St, Norcross

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Enchiladas Verdes$13.50
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken covered in tomatillo salsa and white cheddar, sour cream, rice, and refried beans
Enchiladas de Cochinita$13.95
Two shredded pork cochinita enchiladas topped with guajillo tomate salsa, fresh onion, queso fresco, and a side of rice and beans
More about Zapata Tacos & Tequila Bar

