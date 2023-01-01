Garden salad in Norcross

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fire & Stone Italian Pizza Kitchen

5215 Town Center Blvd, Peachtree Corners

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side Garden Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed olives, red onions, croutons & mozzarella cheese with choice of dressing
Spinach Garden Salad$10.00
Spinach leaf, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed olives, red onions, croutons & mozzarella cheese with choice of dressing
Garden Salad Tray$40.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed olives, red onions, croutons & mozzarella cheese
Vicina Pizza - Narcross

5495 JIMMY CARTER BLVD, STE C104, Norcross

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
HOUSE GARDEN SALAD - LARGE$7.50
Mix green, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & kalamata olives with Homemade Italian dressing.
