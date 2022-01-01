Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Norcross

Norcross restaurants
Norcross restaurants that serve lasagna

Dominick's of Historic Norcross

95 S Peachtree St, Norcross

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna Bolognese
Layers of fresh pasta sheets with ricotta, mozzarella, pecorino, Italian sausage, ground beef, and fresh herbs covered in Dominick’s bolognese sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and baked golden brown
More about Dominick's of Historic Norcross
Fire and Stone Italian Pizza Kitchen

5215 Town Center Blvd, Peachtree Corners

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Lasagna Pizza$18.00
San Marzano Sauce, ground beef, sausage, ricotta & aged mozzarella cheese on gluten free crust
12" Pizza Lasagna$16.00
San Marzano Sauce, ground beef, sausage,
ricotta & aged mozzarella cheese
16" Lasagna Pizza$23.00
San Marzano Sauce, ground beef, sausage, ricotta & aged mozzarella cheese
More about Fire and Stone Italian Pizza Kitchen

