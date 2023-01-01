Lasagna pizza in Norcross
Norcross restaurants that serve lasagna pizza
More about Fire & Stone Italian Pizza Kitchen
Fire & Stone Italian Pizza Kitchen
5215 Town Center Blvd, Peachtree Corners
|GF Lasagna Pizza
|$19.00
San Marzano Sauce, ground beef, sausage, ricotta & aged mozzarella cheese on gluten free crust
|12" Pizza Lasagna
|$16.00
San Marzano Sauce, ground beef, sausage,
ricotta & aged mozzarella cheese
|16" Lasagna Pizza
|$23.00
San Marzano Sauce, ground beef, sausage, ricotta & aged mozzarella cheese