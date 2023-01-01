Lobsters in Norcross
Norcross restaurants that serve lobsters
More about The Crossing Steakhouse
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Crossing Steakhouse
40 S Peachtree St, Norcross, GA 30071, Norcross
|Filet & Lobster
|$48.00
Our 7oz filet & one cold-water lobster tail.
|C. Lobster & Shrimp Bisque
|$6.00
|Double Lobster Tails
|$45.00
Two servings of fresh, cold-water lobster tails.
More about Jinbei West - Ramen & sushi - 5170 town center blvd suite 410
Jinbei West - Ramen & sushi - 5170 town center blvd suite 410
5170 town center blvd suite 410, Peachtree Corners
|Lobster Roll
|$34.00
Crab salad, avocado and cucumber topped with fried lobster tail, yuzu mayo, spicy mayo, eel sauce and scallions