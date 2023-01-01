Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Norcross

Go
Norcross restaurants
Toast

Norcross restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Crossing Steakhouse

40 S Peachtree St, Norcross, GA 30071, Norcross

Avg 4.6 (1697 reviews)
Takeout
Filet & Lobster$48.00
Our 7oz filet & one cold-water lobster tail.
C. Lobster & Shrimp Bisque$6.00
Double Lobster Tails$45.00
Two servings of fresh, cold-water lobster tails.
More about The Crossing Steakhouse
Banner pic

 

Jinbei West - Ramen & sushi - 5170 town center blvd suite 410

5170 town center blvd suite 410, Peachtree Corners

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Roll$34.00
Crab salad, avocado and cucumber topped with fried lobster tail, yuzu mayo, spicy mayo, eel sauce and scallions
More about Jinbei West - Ramen & sushi - 5170 town center blvd suite 410

Browse other tasty dishes in Norcross

Burritos

Stew

Quesadillas

Avocado Salad

Country Fried Steaks

Nachos

Gumbo

Spinach Salad

Map

More near Norcross to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.6 (87 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (693 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (161 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (835 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston