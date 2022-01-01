Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Norcross

Go
Norcross restaurants
Toast

Norcross restaurants that serve spinach salad

Banner pic

 

Dominick's of Historic Norcross

95 S Peachtree St, Norcross

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach tossed in a warm bacon vinaigrette with goat cheese, sweet dried cranberries, and large homemade croutons
Lunch Spinach Salad$9.00
Fresh spinach tossed in a warm bacon vinaigrette, topped with goat cheese, dried cranberries, bacon and homemade croutons
More about Dominick's of Historic Norcross
Fire and Stone Italian Pizza Kitchen image

 

Fire and Stone Italian Pizza Kitchen

5215 Town Center Blvd, Peachtree Corners

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Garden Salad$10.00
Spinach leaf, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed olives, red onions, croutons & mozzarella cheese with choice of dressing
Side Spinach Salad$5.00
Spinach leaf, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed olives, red onions, croutons & mozzarella cheese with choice of dressing
Arugula & Spinach Salad$14.00
Arugula & spinach mix, topped with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, cranberry, almonds, parmigiano & feta cheese drizzled with balsamic glaze
More about Fire and Stone Italian Pizza Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Norcross

Chicken Pasta

Greek Salad

Snapper

Cannolis

Seafood Gumbo

Barbacoas

Steak Sandwiches

Gumbo

Map

More near Norcross to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (864 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston