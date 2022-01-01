Spinach salad in Norcross
Norcross restaurants that serve spinach salad
More about Dominick's of Historic Norcross
Dominick's of Historic Norcross
95 S Peachtree St, Norcross
|Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach tossed in a warm bacon vinaigrette with goat cheese, sweet dried cranberries, and large homemade croutons
|Lunch Spinach Salad
|$9.00
Fresh spinach tossed in a warm bacon vinaigrette, topped with goat cheese, dried cranberries, bacon and homemade croutons
More about Fire and Stone Italian Pizza Kitchen
Fire and Stone Italian Pizza Kitchen
5215 Town Center Blvd, Peachtree Corners
|Spinach Garden Salad
|$10.00
Spinach leaf, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed olives, red onions, croutons & mozzarella cheese with choice of dressing
|Side Spinach Salad
|$5.00
Spinach leaf, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed olives, red onions, croutons & mozzarella cheese with choice of dressing
|Arugula & Spinach Salad
|$14.00
Arugula & spinach mix, topped with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, cranberry, almonds, parmigiano & feta cheese drizzled with balsamic glaze