Go
Toast

Nordic Brewing Co

Beer The Ultimate Quest! Come in and enjoy!

530 Cedar St

No reviews yet

Location

530 Cedar St

Monticello MN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Sports

Ember Coffee Co.

No reviews yet

Ember Coffee Company is a locally-owned coffee shop serving hand-crafted espresso drinks, brewed coffee, local pastries and decadent hand-scooped ice cream. Started by the Berry family, their vision is to create a “living room” for Big Lake—a place to connect with friends, have a casual business meeting, and call your home away from home.
Ember’s mission is to turn strangers into friends, serve the best coffee everywhere, and be a place that cultivates creativity and good works. We are more than a coffee shop—we are a community on a mission, passionate about bringing beauty to every corner of our city.

The Buff

No reviews yet

Great atmosphere, live music, event spaces and friendly service.

Pizza Depot

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston