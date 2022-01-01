Noreetuh
noreetuh is a modern Hawaiian restaurant located at 128 First Avenue in the East Village of New York City by Chef/Co-Owner Chung Chow.
The menu is complemented by an award-winning wine list by General Manager/Co-Owner Jin Ahn of approximately 200 selections with a strong representation from France. In addition to the wines, there are a number of craft beers and specialty sakes on the list.
128 1ST AVE FRNT A
Location
128 1ST AVE FRNT A
New York NY
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Gray Mare
Come in and enjoy!
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.
Raiz
Come in and enjoy!
Jackdaw
Jackdaw shows subtle hints of Irish influence through its gin and food menus. With inspirations coming from County Sligo, Ireland and the poetry of W.B. Yeats, perhaps the most Irish of details is the friendly approach to customer service.