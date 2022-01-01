Norfolk restaurants you'll love
Norfolk's top cuisines
Must-try Norfolk restaurants
More about North Fork Bread Co.
North Fork Bread Co.
600 W. Benjamin Ave, Norfolk
|Popular items
|Almond Nutella Croissant
|$3.25
Twice-baked croissant filled with Nutella and topped with slivered almonds and powdered sugar.
|Cruffins
|$2.50
Croissant+Muffin: croissant dough rolled up like a muffin, filled with fruit filling, topped with powdered sugar!
|Traditional Butter Croissant
|$2.00
Plain butter croissant. No filling or toppings.
More about Black Cow Fat Pig Pub & Steak
BBQ • STEAKS
Black Cow Fat Pig Pub & Steak
702 Norfolk Ave, Norfolk
|Popular items
|The Yard*
|$14.00
Charbroiled delicious, BBQ pulled smoked pork, smoked bacon, cheddar, onion strings and BBQ sauce
|Grilled Chicken & Smoked Gouda*
|$18.00
Topped with creamy smoked gouda and roasted tomatoes with todays potato and seasonal vegetable
|Beet and Goat
|$13.00
Roasted Beets, creamy goat cheese, field greens, candied walnuts, focaccia toast point, balsamic drizzle and honey balsamic dressing
More about NoFo Pizza
NoFo Pizza
501 W. Norfolk Ave., Norfolk