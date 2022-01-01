Norfolk restaurants you'll love

Norfolk restaurants
Toast
  • Norfolk

Norfolk's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Bakeries
Steakhouses
Must-try Norfolk restaurants

North Fork Bread Co. image

 

North Fork Bread Co.

600 W. Benjamin Ave, Norfolk

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Almond Nutella Croissant$3.25
Twice-baked croissant filled with Nutella and topped with slivered almonds and powdered sugar.
Cruffins$2.50
Croissant+Muffin: croissant dough rolled up like a muffin, filled with fruit filling, topped with powdered sugar!
Traditional Butter Croissant$2.00
Plain butter croissant. No filling or toppings.
More about North Fork Bread Co.
Black Cow Fat Pig Pub & Steak image

BBQ • STEAKS

Black Cow Fat Pig Pub & Steak

702 Norfolk Ave, Norfolk

Avg 4.4 (784 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Yard*$14.00
Charbroiled delicious, BBQ pulled smoked pork, smoked bacon, cheddar, onion strings and BBQ sauce
Grilled Chicken & Smoked Gouda*$18.00
Topped with creamy smoked gouda and roasted tomatoes with todays potato and seasonal vegetable
Beet and Goat$13.00
Roasted Beets, creamy goat cheese, field greens, candied walnuts, focaccia toast point, balsamic drizzle and honey balsamic dressing
More about Black Cow Fat Pig Pub & Steak
Restaurant banner

 

NoFo Pizza

501 W. Norfolk Ave., Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about NoFo Pizza
