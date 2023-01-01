Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Norfolk

Go
Norfolk restaurants
Toast

Norfolk restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Grilled Chicken & Smoked Gouda* image

BBQ • STEAKS

Black Cow Fat Pig Pub & Steak

702 Norfolk Ave, Norfolk

Avg 4.4 (784 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids grilled chicken breast$5.50
Grilled Chicken & Smoked Gouda*$18.00
Topped with creamy smoked gouda and roasted tomatoes with todays potato and seasonal vegetable
Grilled Chicken & Smoked Gouda*$18.00
Topped with creamy smoked gouda and roasted tomatoes with todays potato and seasonal vegetable
More about Black Cow Fat Pig Pub & Steak
Item pic

 

Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar - Norfolk

2101 Pasewalk Avenue, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
Cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, and sliced egg.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Served on your choice of ciabatta or brioche bun.
*pictured with added garnishes
More about Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar - Norfolk

Browse other tasty dishes in Norfolk

Sliders

Chicken Salad

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Nachos

Turkey Bacon

Cheesecake

Map

More near Norfolk to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Sioux Falls

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kearney

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Arnolds Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Sioux Falls

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Kearney

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

North Platte

Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (240 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (220 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston