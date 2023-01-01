Grilled chicken in Norfolk
Norfolk restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Black Cow Fat Pig Pub & Steak
BBQ • STEAKS
Black Cow Fat Pig Pub & Steak
702 Norfolk Ave, Norfolk
|Kids grilled chicken breast
|$5.50
|Grilled Chicken & Smoked Gouda*
|$18.00
Topped with creamy smoked gouda and roasted tomatoes with todays potato and seasonal vegetable
|Grilled Chicken & Smoked Gouda*
|$18.00
Topped with creamy smoked gouda and roasted tomatoes with todays potato and seasonal vegetable
More about Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar - Norfolk
Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar - Norfolk
2101 Pasewalk Avenue, Norfolk
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, and sliced egg.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Served on your choice of ciabatta or brioche bun.
*pictured with added garnishes