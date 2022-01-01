Norfolk restaurants you'll love

Norfolk restaurants
Toast
  • Norfolk

Must-try Norfolk restaurants

Pollard's Chicken image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Pollard's Chicken

3033 Ballentine Blvd, Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (2554 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dinner Roll$0.50
24pc Family$54.80
Online Hush Puppies$0.50
More about Pollard's Chicken
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse image

 

Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse

2000 Colley Avenue, Norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Shrimp Entrée$24.00
(9) Large Shrimp Battered and Fried in Our Signature Batter, Served with Roasted Potatoes and Green Beans.
Shrimp Basket$15.00
Crispy Fried Shrimp, Served with Garlic Fries, 2 Hushpuppies, and Coleslaw Garnish.
Award Winning Crab Dip$14.00
Our Famous Crab Dip Served with Old Bay Seasoned Tortilla Chips
More about Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
COVA Brewing Company image

 

COVA Brewing Company

9529 Shore Drive, Norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Milk-9oz$1.50
Iced Caramel Macchiatto$4.75
Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew$5.25
More about COVA Brewing Company
Captain Groovy's image

 

Captain Groovy's

8101 Shore Drive, Norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Cake Sand$14.00
Crispy fried crab cake, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and bajan tartar sauce.
Cup She$4.50
Classic she crab with cream, crab meat, old bay and a hint of sherry.
Voodoo Wings 12$24.00
Breaded & fried tossed in our famous voodoo sauce, served hot or mild with ranch or blue cheese dressings.
More about Captain Groovy's
The Stockpot image

 

The Stockpot

215 E Plume St, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
OG Fried Rice (GF)$12.50
Brown basmati rice, chicken breast, carrot, cabbage, red onion, kale, tamari-ginger sauce, 2 fried eggs, house kimchi (can be made vegan or vegetarian.)
Southender$9.75
Rosemary biscuit, house pork sausage, pimento cheese, over easy egg, side of fresh fruit.
Fattoush Salad (V)$10.50
Falafel, mixed greens, cucumber, radish, tomato, fresh herbs, za'atar, sumac, pita chips. citrus vinaigrette, tahini dressing on the side.
More about The Stockpot
37th & Zen image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

37th & Zen

1083 West 37th Street, Norfolk

Avg 4.8 (303 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side of Hand Cut Fries$3.00
Fresh Hand Cut Fries served with Ketchup
Bone-In Wings (6)$8.64
You may mix the sauces together or leave them plain. Served with your choice of Ranch, Bleu cheese or Honey Mustard
All American Sliders (3)$11.95
(3) mini burger patties served with cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Hawaiian sweet rolls
More about 37th & Zen
Alkaline image

RAMEN

Alkaline

742 W. 21st Street, Norfolk

Avg 4 (457 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
creamy vegetable paitan ramen$15.00
vegetarian miso broth/ vegetables/ sous vide egg/ pickled ginger/ scallions
kimchi ramen$15.00
kimchi broth/ fresh kimchi/ shredded pork/ sous vide egg/ pickled ginger/ scallions/ narutomaki
asian sticky wings$16.00
korean -style fried/ sticky sauce/ fried garlic/ scallions/ sesame seeds/ gluten free
More about Alkaline
The Lizard Café image

 

The Lizard Café

109 E Main St, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Signature Salads$10.00
Red Grapes, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts with Gorgonzola tossed with house- made basil vinaigrette
Taster Sampler$12.00
Traditional chicken salad, dill tuna salad and house-made Hummus served with a side of leafy greens, seasonal veggies and feta tossed in a house-made basil vinaigrette and served w/toast
Cheesy Cheese Sandwich$9.00
Melted provolone and sharp cheddar served with tomato and house-made basil aioli.
More about The Lizard Café
Vino Culture Wine Shop image

 

Vino Culture Wine Shop

130 Granby St, Suite 100, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rasa Vineyards" Occam's Razor" Red Blend 2018: Columbia Valley, Washington$22.00
Grapes: Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, and lots more!
History/Region Notes: While Syrah vineyards were the first planted by Billo and Pinto, they also grow other Rhône varieties, like Mourvèdre and Grenache, along with Bordeaux varieties like Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, and Petit Verdot. And just because Washington State can grow virtually any grape variety well, there is a smattering of Tempranillo planted as well. Combine all these together and you get the best red blend ever for everyday drinking.
Tasting Notes: I have been featuring Occam’s Razor red blend for years and never tire of the rich, chocolatey fruit, bright finish and aromatics, and velvety texture. Great with burgers, crockpot roast beef, paninis, or dark chocolate covered cherries for movie night.
Treveri Cellars Brut Zero Blanc de Blancs: Columbia Valley, Washington$16.00
Grape: Chardonnay
Region/History Notes: When sparkling wines are made, there is often a “dosage” added after the second fermentation (what gives it bubbles). The dosage is sugar added to soften the sometimes harsh acidity of the wine. “Brut” means dry, but can actually have up to 12g of sugar per liter. “Extra Dry” is confusingly sweeter than Brut, allowing for up to 17g. But“Brut Nature or Brut Zero” do not allow for ANY sugar to be added, making it of the lowest calorie
wine out there and it’s delicious!
Tasting Notes: Crisp and refreshing with tight bubbles and an expressive nose, Treveri always makes delicious sparkling wines. Use as an aperitif wine to get your palate revved up, or drink with sushi/fried chicken, kettle cooked potato chips- or anything salty!
Patricia Green "Dollar Bills Only" 2020: Willamette$25.00
Grape: Pinot Noir
2020 was a devastating year for the world, but especially for Willamette Valley due to the massive fires that wreaked havoc throughout the area. It broke my heart to hear about the fires, especially since I worked harvest at Patricia Green winery in 2018. While Jim Anderson (winemaker) normally makes 30 different single vineyard expressions of Pinot Noir, this vintage there was so much smoke taint in the vineyards that they only produced one wine, this wine. It was all they could salvage! But as is the nature of this crew, they made the best of it and poured everything into making this the best damn Pinot they could all things considered. The juke box on the label is from a dive bar that we frequented often and drank tequila and cheap beer with all the other local winemakers and harvest workers after a long day. So drink this wine, crank up some old school hip hop (Jim’s favorite) and give a cheers to the resiliency of the winemakers who keep pressing on!
More about Vino Culture Wine Shop
Some Da Eat image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Some Da Eat

6586 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk

Avg 4.2 (1022 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4 Fried Chkn Wings + 2 Rolls$10.99
Chicken Gizzards$7.99
Mac N Cheese
More about Some Da Eat
La Herradura ODU image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Herradura ODU

4220 Monarch Way, Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (651 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesy Seafood Enchiladas$12.25
Pollo Fundido$13.99
Cheese Quesadilla
More about La Herradura ODU
Pelons Baja Grill image

 

Pelons Baja Grill

738 W. 22nd Street, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Elote Corn$4.50
Grilled corn on the cob covered in a zesty chili cream sauce, topped with cotija cheese
The Dude$11.25
Grilled steak, baja rice, refried beans, cilantro, onion, salsa fresca and guacamole. *Dude burrito in photo is a burrito bowl
California$12.95
Grilled steak, french fries, cheddar jack cheese, salsa fresca and sour cream
More about Pelons Baja Grill
Elation Brewing image

 

Elation Brewing

5104 Colley Ave, Norfolk

Avg 4.5 (39 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mediterreanean$16.00
tomato sauce/feta/mozzarella/artichoke hearts/roasted red peppers/kalamata olives
Arrabbiata$16.50
crushed tomatos / garlic / calabrian chili / provolone / mozzarella / parmigiano reggiano
Pizza Special$17.50
roasted garlic ricotta, fontina, mozzarella, rosemary, basil, local beef Italian sausage
More about Elation Brewing
Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro image

 

Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro

7105 Sewells Point Road, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sewells Point Burger Combo$8.99
A seven ounce seasoned burger, served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese and pickle and mayo. Served with fries and a drink.
Shrimp & Fries Plate$9.99
Eight jumbo shrimp, fried to perfection; served with a side of fries and hushpuppies.
Cheese Grits$2.59
A cup of cheese grits.
More about Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro
Doumars Cones & Barbecue image

BBQ • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Doumars Cones & Barbecue

1919 Monticello Ave, Norfolk

Avg 3.8 (1364 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$2.80
Our grilled cheese is made with 2 slices of American Cheese.
Hot Dog$1.80
Our all beef hotdogs are split, grilled, and served on a hamburger roll. We have served our hotdogs this way since 1942.
Cheeseburger$3.20
We grind our own beef on the premises and make our own patties. Our cheeseburger comes with cheese on both sides.
More about Doumars Cones & Barbecue
Mermaid Winery - Norfolk image

 

Mermaid Winery - Norfolk

330 W 22nd St #106, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Flat Iron Steak$33.00
8 ounces of Herb Seared Beef | Smoked Pork and Veal Demi
Garlic Truffle Mashed Potatoes | Roasted Carrots
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Pan Seared Chicken | Arugula Pesto | Smoked Gouda | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion
Fried Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Crispy Brussels sprouts fried to perfection
More about Mermaid Winery - Norfolk
Pollard's Chicken image

 

Pollard's Chicken

8370 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tender Dinner$9.25
Large Okra (2)$3.25
4pc Chicken$9.65
More about Pollard's Chicken
The Pancake House & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Pancake House & Grill

7633 Granby Street, Norfolk

Avg 4.4 (3038 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1 Egg$1.59
Pancake House Original French Toast$7.99
French Fries$3.29
More about The Pancake House & Grill
NORFOLK - Redwood Smoke Shack image

 

NORFOLK - Redwood Smoke Shack

2001 Manteo Street, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burnt Ends$16.50
1⁄2 lb of moist Brisket, cubed and carmelized in House BBQ sauce. These are little nuggets of Brisket candy!
Bananamisu$4.50
Not your Momma’s or even your Grandma’s Banana Puddin’
Loaded Mac & Cheese$10.90
White Cheddar Mac & Cheese topped with your choice of Pulled Pork, Housemade Sausage, Pulled Chicken or Brisket (+$)
More about NORFOLK - Redwood Smoke Shack
Small's @ Mallory Country Club image

 

Small's @ Mallory Country Club

907 Weyanoke Street, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded Fries$4.00
fries topped with your choice of Cheese and/or chili
Chicken Tenders$5.00
½ lb homestyle chicken tenders
BLT$5.00
1/4 lb bacon, romaine lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise
More about Small's @ Mallory Country Club
Crackers image

 

Crackers

4226 Granby street, norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tater Tots$6.00
Pimento Cheese$8.00
She Crab Soup$14.00
More about Crackers
Small's Smokehouse & Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Small's Smokehouse & Oyster Bar

2700 HAMPTON BLVD, NORFOLK

Avg 4 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 lb Sliced Brisket$12.00
1/2 lb. of hand sliced hickory smoked, low and slow
1/2 lb Burnt Ends$15.00
1/2 lb. of beef brisket burnt ends tossed in KC BBQ sauce
N.C. Pulled Pork$8.00
N.C. pork BBQ topped with coleslaw on a Kasier roll
More about Small's Smokehouse & Oyster Bar
Cure Coffee - NFK image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cure Coffee - NFK

503 Botetourt St, Norfolk

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pimento BLT$10.50
House-made pimento spread, crispy bacon, roma tomato, leafy greens, garlic basil aioli on toased baguette
Morning Cure$8.00
crispy bacon, melted cheddar, fried egg on a toasted bagel
Cafe Latte$4.75
espresso, choice of milk
More about Cure Coffee - NFK
The Green Onion image

 

The Green Onion

1603 Colley Avenue, Norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Calamari$12.00
Served with spicy marinara with lemon capers
Fried Shrimp$12.00
Served with lemon caper aioli and sweet chili sauce
Good Morning Burger$16.00
Bacon cheese burger with a fried egg on top
More about The Green Onion
The Bakehouse At Chelsea image

PIZZA • PASTRY

The Bakehouse At Chelsea

1233 W Olney Rd, Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (877 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fancy Shmancy Pepperoni$16.50
tomato sauce / mozzarella / pepperoni / calabrese
Salami Arugula$17.00
tomato sauce / fontina / mozzarella / genoa salami / fresh arugula / evoo / cracked black pepper
Cranberry Apple Pie$22.00
Hand-made pie crust filled with sweet apple and tart cranberries, topped with a dutch streusel.
9" Pie.
More about The Bakehouse At Chelsea
MJ's Tavern image

PIZZA

MJ's Tavern

4019 Granby St, Norfolk

Avg 4.4 (990 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Country Fried Steak Dinner$11.00
Covered in our house pepper gravy. Served with Mashed Potatoes.
Kids Mac And Cheese$6.50
Spaghetti AYCE$6.99
More about MJ's Tavern
Blue Ribbon Brews and BBQ image

 

Blue Ribbon Brews and BBQ

8305 Hampton Blvd., Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Blue Ribbon Brews and BBQ
Baker's Crust image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Baker's Crust

330 W 21st St, Norfolk

Avg 4.4 (2761 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Baker's Crust
Sour Street Pizza image

 

Sour Street Pizza

3351 Chesapeake blvd, norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sour Street Pizza
Culture Restaurant & Lounge image

TAPAS • GRILL

Culture Restaurant & Lounge

814 Granby St, Norfolk

Avg 4 (43 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Culture Restaurant & Lounge

