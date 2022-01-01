Norfolk restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Pollard's Chicken
3033 Ballentine Blvd, Norfolk
Popular items
Dinner Roll
$0.50
24pc Family
$54.80
Online Hush Puppies
$0.50
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
2000 Colley Avenue, Norfolk
Popular items
Fried Shrimp Entrée
$24.00
(9) Large Shrimp Battered and Fried in Our Signature Batter, Served with Roasted Potatoes and Green Beans.
Shrimp Basket
$15.00
Crispy Fried Shrimp, Served with Garlic Fries, 2 Hushpuppies, and Coleslaw Garnish.
Award Winning Crab Dip
$14.00
Our Famous Crab Dip Served with Old Bay Seasoned Tortilla Chips
COVA Brewing Company
9529 Shore Drive, Norfolk
Popular items
Milk-9oz
$1.50
Iced Caramel Macchiatto
$4.75
Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew
$5.25
Captain Groovy's
8101 Shore Drive, Norfolk
Popular items
Crab Cake Sand
$14.00
Crispy fried crab cake, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and bajan tartar sauce.
Cup She
$4.50
Classic she crab with cream, crab meat, old bay and a hint of sherry.
Voodoo Wings 12
$24.00
Breaded & fried tossed in our famous voodoo sauce, served hot or mild with ranch or blue cheese dressings.
The Stockpot
215 E Plume St, Norfolk
Popular items
OG Fried Rice (GF)
$12.50
Brown basmati rice, chicken breast, carrot, cabbage, red onion, kale, tamari-ginger sauce, 2 fried eggs, house kimchi (can be made vegan or vegetarian.)
Southender
$9.75
Rosemary biscuit, house pork sausage, pimento cheese, over easy egg, side of fresh fruit.
Fattoush Salad (V)
$10.50
Falafel, mixed greens, cucumber, radish, tomato, fresh herbs, za'atar, sumac, pita chips. citrus vinaigrette, tahini dressing on the side.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
37th & Zen
1083 West 37th Street, Norfolk
Popular items
Side of Hand Cut Fries
$3.00
Fresh Hand Cut Fries served with Ketchup
Bone-In Wings (6)
$8.64
You may mix the sauces together or leave them plain. Served with your choice of Ranch, Bleu cheese or Honey Mustard
All American Sliders (3)
$11.95
(3) mini burger patties served with cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Hawaiian sweet rolls
RAMEN
Alkaline
742 W. 21st Street, Norfolk
Popular items
creamy vegetable paitan ramen
$15.00
vegetarian miso broth/ vegetables/ sous vide egg/ pickled ginger/ scallions
kimchi ramen
$15.00
kimchi broth/ fresh kimchi/ shredded pork/ sous vide egg/ pickled ginger/ scallions/ narutomaki
asian sticky wings
$16.00
korean -style fried/ sticky sauce/ fried garlic/ scallions/ sesame seeds/ gluten free
The Lizard Café
109 E Main St, Norfolk
Popular items
Signature Salads
$10.00
Red Grapes, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts with Gorgonzola tossed with house- made basil vinaigrette
Taster Sampler
$12.00
Traditional chicken salad, dill tuna salad and house-made Hummus served with a side of leafy greens, seasonal veggies and feta tossed in a house-made basil vinaigrette and served w/toast
Cheesy Cheese Sandwich
$9.00
Melted provolone and sharp cheddar served with tomato and house-made basil aioli.
Vino Culture Wine Shop
130 Granby St, Suite 100, Norfolk
Popular items
Rasa Vineyards" Occam's Razor" Red Blend 2018: Columbia Valley, Washington
$22.00
Grapes: Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, and lots more!
History/Region Notes: While Syrah vineyards were the first planted by Billo and Pinto, they also grow other Rhône varieties, like Mourvèdre and Grenache, along with Bordeaux varieties like Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, and Petit Verdot. And just because Washington State can grow virtually any grape variety well, there is a smattering of Tempranillo planted as well. Combine all these together and you get the best red blend ever for everyday drinking.
Tasting Notes: I have been featuring Occam’s Razor red blend for years and never tire of the rich, chocolatey fruit, bright finish and aromatics, and velvety texture. Great with burgers, crockpot roast beef, paninis, or dark chocolate covered cherries for movie night.
Treveri Cellars Brut Zero Blanc de Blancs: Columbia Valley, Washington
$16.00
Grape: Chardonnay
Region/History Notes: When sparkling wines are made, there is often a “dosage” added after the second fermentation (what gives it bubbles). The dosage is sugar added to soften the sometimes harsh acidity of the wine. “Brut” means dry, but can actually have up to 12g of sugar per liter. “Extra Dry” is confusingly sweeter than Brut, allowing for up to 17g. But“Brut Nature or Brut Zero” do not allow for ANY sugar to be added, making it of the lowest calorie
wine out there and it’s delicious!
Tasting Notes: Crisp and refreshing with tight bubbles and an expressive nose, Treveri always makes delicious sparkling wines. Use as an aperitif wine to get your palate revved up, or drink with sushi/fried chicken, kettle cooked potato chips- or anything salty!
Patricia Green "Dollar Bills Only" 2020: Willamette
$25.00
Grape: Pinot Noir
2020 was a devastating year for the world, but especially for Willamette Valley due to the massive fires that wreaked havoc throughout the area. It broke my heart to hear about the fires, especially since I worked harvest at Patricia Green winery in 2018. While Jim Anderson (winemaker) normally makes 30 different single vineyard expressions of Pinot Noir, this vintage there was so much smoke taint in the vineyards that they only produced one wine, this wine. It was all they could salvage! But as is the nature of this crew, they made the best of it and poured everything into making this the best damn Pinot they could all things considered. The juke box on the label is from a dive bar that we frequented often and drank tequila and cheap beer with all the other local winemakers and harvest workers after a long day. So drink this wine, crank up some old school hip hop (Jim’s favorite) and give a cheers to the resiliency of the winemakers who keep pressing on!
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Some Da Eat
6586 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk
Popular items
4 Fried Chkn Wings + 2 Rolls
$10.99
Chicken Gizzards
$7.99
Mac N Cheese
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Herradura ODU
4220 Monarch Way, Norfolk
Popular items
Cheesy Seafood Enchiladas
$12.25
Pollo Fundido
$13.99
Cheese Quesadilla
Pelons Baja Grill
738 W. 22nd Street, Norfolk
Popular items
Elote Corn
$4.50
Grilled corn on the cob covered in a zesty chili cream sauce, topped with cotija cheese
The Dude
$11.25
Grilled steak, baja rice, refried beans, cilantro, onion, salsa fresca and guacamole. *Dude burrito in photo is a burrito bowl
California
$12.95
Grilled steak, french fries, cheddar jack cheese, salsa fresca and sour cream
Elation Brewing
5104 Colley Ave, Norfolk
Popular items
Mediterreanean
$16.00
tomato sauce/feta/mozzarella/artichoke hearts/roasted red peppers/kalamata olives
Arrabbiata
$16.50
crushed tomatos / garlic / calabrian chili / provolone / mozzarella / parmigiano reggiano
Pizza Special
$17.50
roasted garlic ricotta, fontina, mozzarella, rosemary, basil, local beef Italian sausage
Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro
7105 Sewells Point Road, Norfolk
Popular items
Sewells Point Burger Combo
$8.99
A seven ounce seasoned burger, served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese and pickle and mayo. Served with fries and a drink.
Shrimp & Fries Plate
$9.99
Eight jumbo shrimp, fried to perfection; served with a side of fries and hushpuppies.
Cheese Grits
$2.59
A cup of cheese grits.
BBQ • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Doumars Cones & Barbecue
1919 Monticello Ave, Norfolk
Popular items
Grilled Cheese
$2.80
Our grilled cheese is made with 2 slices of American Cheese.
Hot Dog
$1.80
Our all beef hotdogs are split, grilled, and served on a hamburger roll. We have served our hotdogs this way since 1942.
Cheeseburger
$3.20
We grind our own beef on the premises and make our own patties. Our cheeseburger comes with cheese on both sides.
Mermaid Winery - Norfolk
330 W 22nd St #106, Norfolk
Popular items
Flat Iron Steak
$33.00
8 ounces of Herb Seared Beef | Smoked Pork and Veal Demi
Garlic Truffle Mashed Potatoes | Roasted Carrots
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$13.00
Pan Seared Chicken | Arugula Pesto | Smoked Gouda | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion
Fried Brussel Sprouts
$9.00
Crispy Brussels sprouts fried to perfection
Pollard's Chicken
8370 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk
Popular items
Tender Dinner
$9.25
Large Okra (2)
$3.25
4pc Chicken
$9.65
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Pancake House & Grill
7633 Granby Street, Norfolk
Popular items
1 Egg
$1.59
Pancake House Original French Toast
$7.99
French Fries
$3.29
NORFOLK - Redwood Smoke Shack
2001 Manteo Street, Norfolk
Popular items
Burnt Ends
$16.50
1⁄2 lb of moist Brisket, cubed and carmelized in House BBQ sauce. These are little nuggets of Brisket candy!
Bananamisu
$4.50
Not your Momma’s or even your Grandma’s Banana Puddin’
Loaded Mac & Cheese
$10.90
White Cheddar Mac & Cheese topped with your choice of Pulled Pork, Housemade Sausage, Pulled Chicken or Brisket (+$)
Small's @ Mallory Country Club
907 Weyanoke Street, Norfolk
Popular items
Loaded Fries
$4.00
fries topped with your choice of Cheese and/or chili
Chicken Tenders
$5.00
½ lb homestyle chicken tenders
BLT
$5.00
1/4 lb bacon, romaine lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise
Crackers
4226 Granby street, norfolk
Popular items
Tater Tots
$6.00
Pimento Cheese
$8.00
She Crab Soup
$14.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Small's Smokehouse & Oyster Bar
2700 HAMPTON BLVD, NORFOLK
Popular items
1/2 lb Sliced Brisket
$12.00
1/2 lb. of hand sliced hickory smoked, low and slow
1/2 lb Burnt Ends
$15.00
1/2 lb. of beef brisket burnt ends tossed in KC BBQ sauce
N.C. Pulled Pork
$8.00
N.C. pork BBQ topped with coleslaw on a Kasier roll
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cure Coffee - NFK
503 Botetourt St, Norfolk
Popular items
Pimento BLT
$10.50
House-made pimento spread, crispy bacon, roma tomato, leafy greens, garlic basil aioli on toased baguette
Morning Cure
$8.00
crispy bacon, melted cheddar, fried egg on a toasted bagel
Cafe Latte
$4.75
espresso, choice of milk
The Green Onion
1603 Colley Avenue, Norfolk
Popular items
Fried Calamari
$12.00
Served with spicy marinara with lemon capers
Fried Shrimp
$12.00
Served with lemon caper aioli and sweet chili sauce
Good Morning Burger
$16.00
Bacon cheese burger with a fried egg on top
PIZZA • PASTRY
The Bakehouse At Chelsea
1233 W Olney Rd, Norfolk
Popular items
Fancy Shmancy Pepperoni
$16.50
tomato sauce / mozzarella / pepperoni / calabrese
Salami Arugula
$17.00
tomato sauce / fontina / mozzarella / genoa salami / fresh arugula / evoo / cracked black pepper
Cranberry Apple Pie
$22.00
Hand-made pie crust filled with sweet apple and tart cranberries, topped with a dutch streusel.
9" Pie.
PIZZA
MJ's Tavern
4019 Granby St, Norfolk
Popular items
Country Fried Steak Dinner
$11.00
Covered in our house pepper gravy. Served with Mashed Potatoes.
Kids Mac And Cheese
$6.50
Spaghetti AYCE
$6.99
- 2