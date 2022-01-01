Norfolk restaurants you'll love

Grape: Pinot Noir

2020 was a devastating year for the world, but especially for Willamette Valley due to the massive fires that wreaked havoc throughout the area. It broke my heart to hear about the fires, especially since I worked harvest at Patricia Green winery in 2018. While Jim Anderson (winemaker) normally makes 30 different single vineyard expressions of Pinot Noir, this vintage there was so much smoke taint in the vineyards that they only produced one wine, this wine. It was all they could salvage! But as is the nature of this crew, they made the best of it and poured everything into making this the best damn Pinot they could all things considered. The juke box on the label is from a dive bar that we frequented often and drank tequila and cheap beer with all the other local winemakers and harvest workers after a long day. So drink this wine, crank up some old school hip hop (Jim’s favorite) and give a cheers to the resiliency of the winemakers who keep pressing on!

