Norfolk American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Norfolk
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Pollard's Chicken
3033 Ballentine Blvd, Norfolk
|Popular items
|Dinner Roll
|$0.50
|24pc Family
|$54.80
|Online Hush Puppies
|$0.50
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Pancake House & Grill
7633 Granby Street, Norfolk
|Popular items
|1 Egg
|$1.59
|Pancake House Original French Toast
|$7.99
|French Fries
|$3.29
PIZZA
MJ's Tavern
4019 Granby St, Norfolk
|Popular items
|Country Fried Steak Dinner
|$11.00
Covered in our house pepper gravy. Served with Mashed Potatoes.
|Kids Mac And Cheese
|$6.50
|Spaghetti AYCE
|$6.99
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
No Frill Bar and Grill
806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk
|Popular items
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$5.99
kid size cheeseburger on a toasted bun
|Chicken Fingers
|$5.99
House breaded chicken fingers
|Teriyaki & Sesame Grilled Tuna Salad
|$15.99
Marinated and grilled yellowfin tuna, mixed greens, fresh veggies, corn and black bean salsa, pita wedges, choice of dressing