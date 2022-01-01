Norfolk bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Norfolk

37th & Zen image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

37th & Zen

1083 West 37th Street, Norfolk

Avg 4.8 (303 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side of Hand Cut Fries$3.00
Fresh Hand Cut Fries served with Ketchup
Bone-In Wings (6)$8.64
You may mix the sauces together or leave them plain. Served with your choice of Ranch, Bleu cheese or Honey Mustard
All American Sliders (3)$11.95
(3) mini burger patties served with cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Hawaiian sweet rolls
More about 37th & Zen
Alkaline image

RAMEN

Alkaline

742 W. 21st Street, Norfolk

Avg 4 (457 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
creamy vegetable paitan ramen$15.00
vegetarian miso broth/ vegetables/ sous vide egg/ pickled ginger/ scallions
kimchi ramen$15.00
kimchi broth/ fresh kimchi/ shredded pork/ sous vide egg/ pickled ginger/ scallions/ narutomaki
asian sticky wings$16.00
korean -style fried/ sticky sauce/ fried garlic/ scallions/ sesame seeds/ gluten free
More about Alkaline
Vino Culture Wine Shop image

 

Vino Culture Wine Shop

130 Granby St, Suite 100, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kiona Vineyards Lemberger 2019: Columbia Valley, Washington$17.00
Grape: Lemberger
History/Region Notes: I have served this wine for over 7 years now! Every vintage is stellar, and every time I serve it I am reminded that I need to drink it more often! Red Mountain is the highest elevation area in Columbia Valley, Washington and thus produces some of the most elegant and complex wines. Kiona (pronounced “ki (like kayak)-OH-nuh”) makes this fun red from all estate fruit. We are so glad they didn’t rip up these Lemberger vines to plant more Cabernet- although their Cab is incredible. Lemberger, AKA Blaufrankish, is mostly grown in Austria except for a few brave souls who experiment with the variety.
Tasting Notes: Bold fruit with smokey/chocolatey undertones. Washington can produce every grape type out there and this is no exception. Drink it young and often!
Treveri Cellars Brut Zero Blanc de Blancs: Columbia Valley, Washington$16.00
Grape: Chardonnay
Region/History Notes: When sparkling wines are made, there is often a “dosage” added after the second fermentation (what gives it bubbles). The dosage is sugar added to soften the sometimes harsh acidity of the wine. “Brut” means dry, but can actually have up to 12g of sugar per liter. “Extra Dry” is confusingly sweeter than Brut, allowing for up to 17g. But“Brut Nature or Brut Zero” do not allow for ANY sugar to be added, making it of the lowest calorie
wine out there and it’s delicious!
Tasting Notes: Crisp and refreshing with tight bubbles and an expressive nose, Treveri always makes delicious sparkling wines. Use as an aperitif wine to get your palate revved up, or drink with sushi/fried chicken, kettle cooked potato chips- or anything salty!
Dealer's Choice Inventory Blowout Case Deal!$210.00
January is time for clearing out my inventory to make room for more wines to come which is great news for you! I offer this Inventory Blowout Case Deal only a couple times a year, so stock up while you can! Offer Valid through February 3. Available for in-store pick-up or free delivery in Hampton Roads!
Tell me if you'd like all reds, all whites, or a mix of red/white/bubbles/rosé! All cases are Dealer's Choice selections but I am happy to accommodate your style.
More about Vino Culture Wine Shop
Crackers image

 

Crackers

4226 Granby street, norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tater Tots$6.00
Pimento Cheese$8.00
She Crab Soup$14.00
More about Crackers
The Green Onion image

 

The Green Onion

1603 Colley Avenue, Norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Classic$15.00
Cheddar cheese, ketchup and mustard
Fried Calamari$12.00
Served with spicy marinara with lemon capers
Good Morning Burger$16.00
Bacon cheese burger with a fried egg on top
More about The Green Onion
MJ's Tavern image

PIZZA

MJ's Tavern

4019 Granby St, Norfolk

Avg 4.4 (990 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Country Fried Steak Dinner$11.00
Covered in our house pepper gravy. Served with Mashed Potatoes.
Kids Mac And Cheese$6.50
Spaghetti AYCE$6.99
More about MJ's Tavern
Culture Restaurant & Lounge image

TAPAS • GRILL

Culture Restaurant & Lounge

814 Granby St, Norfolk

Avg 4 (43 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Culture Restaurant & Lounge
No Frill Bar and Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

No Frill Bar and Grill

806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk

Avg 4.5 (1631 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kid's Cheeseburger$5.99
kid size cheeseburger on a toasted bun
Chicken Fingers$5.99
House breaded chicken fingers
Teriyaki & Sesame Grilled Tuna Salad$15.99
Marinated and grilled yellowfin tuna, mixed greens, fresh veggies, corn and black bean salsa, pita wedges, choice of dressing
More about No Frill Bar and Grill

