Norfolk bars & lounges you'll love

Grape: Lemberger

History/Region Notes: I have served this wine for over 7 years now! Every vintage is stellar, and every time I serve it I am reminded that I need to drink it more often! Red Mountain is the highest elevation area in Columbia Valley, Washington and thus produces some of the most elegant and complex wines. Kiona (pronounced “ki (like kayak)-OH-nuh”) makes this fun red from all estate fruit. We are so glad they didn’t rip up these Lemberger vines to plant more Cabernet- although their Cab is incredible. Lemberger, AKA Blaufrankish, is mostly grown in Austria except for a few brave souls who experiment with the variety.

Tasting Notes: Bold fruit with smokey/chocolatey undertones. Washington can produce every grape type out there and this is no exception. Drink it young and often!

