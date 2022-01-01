Norfolk BBQ restaurants you'll love

Norfolk restaurants
Must-try BBQ restaurants in Norfolk

Doumars Cones & Barbecue image

BBQ • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Doumars Cones & Barbecue

1919 Monticello Ave, Norfolk

Avg 3.8 (1364 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$2.80
Our grilled cheese is made with 2 slices of American Cheese.
Minced Barbecue$3.00
Our barbecue is made in-house and is a North Carolina style, vinegar based barbecue.
Cheeseburger$3.20
We grind our own beef on the premises and make our own patties. Our cheeseburger comes with cheese on both sides.
More about Doumars Cones & Barbecue
NORFOLK - Redwood Smoke Shack image

 

NORFOLK - Redwood Smoke Shack

2001 Manteo Street, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burnt Ends$16.50
1⁄2 lb of moist Brisket, cubed and carmelized in House BBQ sauce. These are little nuggets of Brisket candy!
Bananamisu$4.50
Not your Momma’s or even your Grandma’s Banana Puddin’
Loaded Mac & Cheese$10.90
White Cheddar Mac & Cheese topped with your choice of Pulled Pork, Housemade Sausage, Pulled Chicken or Brisket (+$)
More about NORFOLK - Redwood Smoke Shack
Small's @ Mallory Country Club image

 

Small's @ Mallory Country Club

907 Weyanoke Street, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded Fries$4.00
fries topped with your choice of Cheese and/or chili
Chicken Tenders$5.00
½ lb homestyle chicken tenders
BLT$5.00
1/4 lb bacon, romaine lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise
More about Small's @ Mallory Country Club
Small's Smokehouse & Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Small's Smokehouse & Oyster Bar

2700 HAMPTON BLVD, NORFOLK

Avg 4 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 lb Sliced Brisket$12.00
1/2 lb. of hand sliced hickory smoked, low and slow
1/2 lb Burnt Ends$15.00
1/2 lb. of beef brisket burnt ends tossed in KC BBQ sauce
N.C. Pulled Pork$8.00
N.C. pork BBQ topped with coleslaw on a Kasier roll
More about Small's Smokehouse & Oyster Bar

