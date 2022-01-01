Norfolk BBQ restaurants you'll love
Must-try BBQ restaurants in Norfolk
BBQ • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Doumars Cones & Barbecue
1919 Monticello Ave, Norfolk
Popular items
Grilled Cheese
$2.80
Our grilled cheese is made with 2 slices of American Cheese.
Minced Barbecue
$3.00
Our barbecue is made in-house and is a North Carolina style, vinegar based barbecue.
Cheeseburger
$3.20
We grind our own beef on the premises and make our own patties. Our cheeseburger comes with cheese on both sides.
NORFOLK - Redwood Smoke Shack
2001 Manteo Street, Norfolk
Popular items
Burnt Ends
$16.50
1⁄2 lb of moist Brisket, cubed and carmelized in House BBQ sauce. These are little nuggets of Brisket candy!
Bananamisu
$4.50
Not your Momma’s or even your Grandma’s Banana Puddin’
Loaded Mac & Cheese
$10.90
White Cheddar Mac & Cheese topped with your choice of Pulled Pork, Housemade Sausage, Pulled Chicken or Brisket (+$)
Small's @ Mallory Country Club
907 Weyanoke Street, Norfolk
Popular items
Loaded Fries
$4.00
fries topped with your choice of Cheese and/or chili
Chicken Tenders
$5.00
½ lb homestyle chicken tenders
BLT
$5.00
1/4 lb bacon, romaine lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise
SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Small's Smokehouse & Oyster Bar
2700 HAMPTON BLVD, NORFOLK
Popular items
1/2 lb Sliced Brisket
$12.00
1/2 lb. of hand sliced hickory smoked, low and slow
1/2 lb Burnt Ends
$15.00
1/2 lb. of beef brisket burnt ends tossed in KC BBQ sauce
N.C. Pulled Pork
$8.00
N.C. pork BBQ topped with coleslaw on a Kasier roll