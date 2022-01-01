Norfolk cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Norfolk

COVA Brewing Company image

 

COVA Brewing Company

9529 Shore Drive, Norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Milk-9oz$1.50
Iced Caramel Macchiatto$4.75
Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew$5.25
More about COVA Brewing Company
The Lizard Café image

 

The Lizard Café

109 E Main St, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Signature Salads$10.00
Red Grapes, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts with Gorgonzola tossed with house- made basil vinaigrette
Taster Sampler$12.00
Traditional chicken salad, dill tuna salad and house-made Hummus served with a side of leafy greens, seasonal veggies and feta tossed in a house-made basil vinaigrette and served w/toast
Cheesy Cheese Sandwich$9.00
Melted provolone and sharp cheddar served with tomato and house-made basil aioli.
More about The Lizard Café
Cure Coffee - NFK image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cure Coffee - NFK

503 Botetourt St, Norfolk

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Morning Cure$8.00
crispy bacon, melted cheddar, fried egg on a toasted bagel
Bagel$3.50
Locally-made vegan plain or everything bagels with your choice of topping
Pimento BLT$10.50
House-made pimento spread, crispy bacon, roma tomato, leafy greens, garlic basil aioli on toased baguette
More about Cure Coffee - NFK

