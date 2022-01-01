Norfolk sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Norfolk
The Lizard Café
109 E Main St, Norfolk
|Popular items
|Signature Salads
|$10.00
Red Grapes, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts with Gorgonzola tossed with house- made basil vinaigrette
|Taster Sampler
|$12.00
Traditional chicken salad, dill tuna salad and house-made Hummus served with a side of leafy greens, seasonal veggies and feta tossed in a house-made basil vinaigrette and served w/toast
|Cheesy Cheese Sandwich
|$9.00
Melted provolone and sharp cheddar served with tomato and house-made basil aioli.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cure Coffee - NFK
503 Botetourt St, Norfolk
|Popular items
|Morning Cure
|$8.00
crispy bacon, melted cheddar, fried egg on a toasted bagel
|Bagel
|$3.50
Locally-made vegan plain or everything bagels with your choice of topping
|Pimento BLT
|$10.50
House-made pimento spread, crispy bacon, roma tomato, leafy greens, garlic basil aioli on toased baguette