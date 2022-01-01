Norfolk Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Norfolk
More about Vino Culture Wine Shop
Vino Culture Wine Shop
130 Granby St, Suite 100, Norfolk
|Popular items
|Kiona Vineyards Lemberger 2019: Columbia Valley, Washington
|$17.00
Grape: Lemberger
History/Region Notes: I have served this wine for over 7 years now! Every vintage is stellar, and every time I serve it I am reminded that I need to drink it more often! Red Mountain is the highest elevation area in Columbia Valley, Washington and thus produces some of the most elegant and complex wines. Kiona (pronounced “ki (like kayak)-OH-nuh”) makes this fun red from all estate fruit. We are so glad they didn’t rip up these Lemberger vines to plant more Cabernet- although their Cab is incredible. Lemberger, AKA Blaufrankish, is mostly grown in Austria except for a few brave souls who experiment with the variety.
Tasting Notes: Bold fruit with smokey/chocolatey undertones. Washington can produce every grape type out there and this is no exception. Drink it young and often!
|Treveri Cellars Brut Zero Blanc de Blancs: Columbia Valley, Washington
|$16.00
Grape: Chardonnay
Region/History Notes: When sparkling wines are made, there is often a “dosage” added after the second fermentation (what gives it bubbles). The dosage is sugar added to soften the sometimes harsh acidity of the wine. “Brut” means dry, but can actually have up to 12g of sugar per liter. “Extra Dry” is confusingly sweeter than Brut, allowing for up to 17g. But“Brut Nature or Brut Zero” do not allow for ANY sugar to be added, making it of the lowest calorie
wine out there and it’s delicious!
Tasting Notes: Crisp and refreshing with tight bubbles and an expressive nose, Treveri always makes delicious sparkling wines. Use as an aperitif wine to get your palate revved up, or drink with sushi/fried chicken, kettle cooked potato chips- or anything salty!
|Dealer's Choice Inventory Blowout Case Deal!
|$210.00
January is time for clearing out my inventory to make room for more wines to come which is great news for you! I offer this Inventory Blowout Case Deal only a couple times a year, so stock up while you can! Offer Valid through February 3. Available for in-store pick-up or free delivery in Hampton Roads!
Tell me if you'd like all reds, all whites, or a mix of red/white/bubbles/rosé! All cases are Dealer's Choice selections but I am happy to accommodate your style.
More about Crackers
Crackers
4226 Granby street, norfolk
|Popular items
|Tater Tots
|$6.00
|Pimento Cheese
|$8.00
|She Crab Soup
|$14.00