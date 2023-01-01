Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Belgian waffles in
Norfolk
/
Norfolk
/
Belgian Waffles
Norfolk restaurants that serve belgian waffles
The Stockpot - Norfolk
215 E Plume St, Norfolk
No reviews yet
Belgian Waffle
$6.50
More about The Stockpot - Norfolk
Neptune's Fury Coffee Co.
999 Waterside Drive, Norfolk
No reviews yet
Belgian Sugar Waffle
$3.75
More about Neptune's Fury Coffee Co.
