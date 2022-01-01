Burritos in Norfolk
Norfolk restaurants that serve burritos
More about Captain Groovy's
Captain Groovy's
8101 Shore Drive, Norfolk
|Tuna Burrito
|$17.00
Fresh chunks of tuna, rice, red beans, peppers, onion & pepper jack cheese wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla.
Served with salsa & sour cream.
More about Pelons Baja Grill
Pelons Baja Grill
738 W. 22nd Street, Norfolk
|Vegan Chimichanga Burrito
|$12.95
Deep fried burrito stuffed with choice of chicken, steak, soyrizo or vegetables, cheese, baja rice, refried beans, cilantro, and onion. Served of lettuce with chunky guacamole, sour cream, and salsa fresca on the side
|Classic Breakfast Burrito
|$4.95
A burrito filled with three scrambled eggs, crispy house potatoes, cheddar jack cheese and a side of salsa fresca.
Add bacon, chorizo, carne asada, carnitas +2.95
|Chorizo Burrito
|$11.50
Spicy pork sausage, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, medium picante sauce, tomato and sour cream
More about La Herradura ODU
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Herradura ODU
4220 Monarch Way, Norfolk
|Burrito Ruleta
|$10.50
More about No Frill Bar and Grill
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
No Frill Bar and Grill
806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk
|Crispy Chicken Burrito
|$15.99
Our hand breaded, buttermilk and seasoned flour fried chicken tenders, white rice, caramelized onions and sharp cheddar cheese in a grilled flour tortilla topped with enchilada sauce, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream served with black beans