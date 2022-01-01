Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Norfolk

Norfolk restaurants
Norfolk restaurants that serve burritos

Captain Groovy's image

 

Captain Groovy's

8101 Shore Drive, Norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Burrito$17.00
Fresh chunks of tuna, rice, red beans, peppers, onion & pepper jack cheese wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla.
Served with salsa & sour cream.
More about Captain Groovy's
Item pic

 

Pelons Baja Grill

738 W. 22nd Street, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Chimichanga Burrito$12.95
Deep fried burrito stuffed with choice of chicken, steak, soyrizo or vegetables, cheese, baja rice, refried beans, cilantro, and onion. Served of lettuce with chunky guacamole, sour cream, and salsa fresca on the side
Classic Breakfast Burrito$4.95
A burrito filled with three scrambled eggs, crispy house potatoes, cheddar jack cheese and a side of salsa fresca.
Add bacon, chorizo, carne asada, carnitas +2.95
Chorizo Burrito$11.50
Spicy pork sausage, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, medium picante sauce, tomato and sour cream
More about Pelons Baja Grill
La Herradura ODU image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Herradura ODU

4220 Monarch Way, Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (651 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito Ruleta$10.50
More about La Herradura ODU
No Frill Bar and Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

No Frill Bar and Grill

806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk

Avg 4.5 (1631 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Burrito$15.99
Our hand breaded, buttermilk and seasoned flour fried chicken tenders, white rice, caramelized onions and sharp cheddar cheese in a grilled flour tortilla topped with enchilada sauce, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream served with black beans
More about No Frill Bar and Grill

