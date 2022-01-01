Cappuccino in Norfolk

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Norfolk restaurants that serve cappuccino
COVA Brewing Company
9529 Shore Drive, Norfolk
No reviews yet
Cappuccino (Hot Only)
$3.75
More about COVA Brewing Company
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cure Coffee - NFK
503 Botetourt St, Norfolk
Avg 4.7
(82 reviews)
Cappuccino
$4.50
espresso, 6 oz choice of steamed milk
More about Cure Coffee - NFK
