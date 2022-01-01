Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Norfolk

Go
Norfolk restaurants
Toast

Norfolk restaurants that serve cappuccino

COVA Brewing Company image

 

COVA Brewing Company

9529 Shore Drive, Norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino (Hot Only)$3.75
More about COVA Brewing Company
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cure Coffee - NFK

503 Botetourt St, Norfolk

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.50
espresso, 6 oz choice of steamed milk
More about Cure Coffee - NFK

Browse other tasty dishes in Norfolk

Pudding

Boneless Wings

Pasta Salad

Brisket

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Sweet Potato Fries

Hummus

Key Lime Pies

Map

More near Norfolk to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Newport News

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston