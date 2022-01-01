Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese pizza in
Norfolk
/
Norfolk
/
Cheese Pizza
Norfolk restaurants that serve cheese pizza
PIZZA • PASTRY
The Bakehouse At Chelsea
1233 W Olney Rd, Norfolk
Avg 4.6
(877 reviews)
It's a cheese pizza
$13.00
tomato sauce/mozzarella
More about The Bakehouse At Chelsea
Elation Brewing
5104 Colley Ave, Norfolk
Avg 4.5
(39 reviews)
It's a cheese pizza
$13.00
tomato sauce/mozzarella
More about Elation Brewing
Browse other tasty dishes in Norfolk
Chai Lattes
Cookies
Fish Tacos
Shrimp Basket
Tacos
Brisket
Key Lime Pies
Mac And Cheese
More near Norfolk to explore
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Newport News
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Chesapeake
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.6
(25 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Suffolk
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Poquoson
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Smithfield
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Moyock
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(236 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1563 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston