Cheeseburgers in Norfolk

Norfolk restaurants
Norfolk restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Captain Groovy's image

 

Captain Groovy's

8101 Shore Drive, Norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$5.00
More about Captain Groovy's
Doumars Cones & Barbecue image

BBQ • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Doumars Cones & Barbecue

1919 Monticello Ave, Norfolk

Avg 3.8 (1364 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$3.40
We grind our own beef on the premises and make our own patties. Our cheeseburger comes with cheese on both sides.
More about Doumars Cones & Barbecue
No Frill Bar and Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

No Frill Bar and Grill

806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk

Avg 4.5 (1631 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger$12.99
Half pound Angus burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted bun
Kid's Cheeseburger$5.99
kid size cheeseburger on a toasted bun
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.99
Half pound Angus burger topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted bun
More about No Frill Bar and Grill

