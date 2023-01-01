Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Norfolk

Norfolk restaurants
Norfolk restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

La Herradura ODU image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Herradura ODU

4220 Monarch Way, Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (651 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$18.99
More about La Herradura ODU
Consumer pic

 

Lola's Beach Cantina

4035 East Oceanview Ave., Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Steak Fajita$20.00
Chicken Fajitas$15.00
Choice of protein tossed with bell pepper mix, yellow onions, tomato chunks and a splash of tequila chimichuri. Served with choice of 3 yellow corn tortillas or flour tortillas + Spanish rice.
More about Lola's Beach Cantina

