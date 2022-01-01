Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Norfolk

Norfolk restaurants
Norfolk restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro image

 

Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro

7105 Sewells Point Road, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken, Shrimp, Broccoli & Alfredo Pasta$21.99
A bowl of penne noodles tossed in homemade Alfredo sauce with chicken, shrimp and broccoli. Served with garlic bread.
More about Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro
No Frill Bar and Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

No Frill Bar and Grill

806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk

Avg 4.5 (1631 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Portabella Pasta$22.98
Grilled marinated portabella mushrooms, chicken breast & Andouille sausage topped with melted provolone & sundried tomato pesto over Penne pasta tossed wilted baby spinach, roasted red peppers, onions, tomatoes, herbed crostini
More about No Frill Bar and Grill

