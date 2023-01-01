Chicken pitas in Norfolk

Sliced, Marinated Chicken Thighs spiced & slowly cooked on a vertical spit. This Pita comes “All the way” as we call it. “All the way” includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug (Med Spicy), Fried Eggplant, French Fries, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Red Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Tahini Sauce, Garlic Sauce, & Amba Sauce. Please note if you don’t want something.

