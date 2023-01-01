Chicken pitas in Norfolk
Norfolk restaurants that serve chicken pitas
Mr. Shawarma Norfolk - 725 W 21st St
725 W 21st St, Norfolk
|Chicken Shawarma Pita
|$12.95
Sliced, Marinated Chicken Thighs spiced & slowly cooked on a vertical spit. This Pita comes “All the way” as we call it. “All the way” includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug (Med Spicy), Fried Eggplant, French Fries, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Red Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Tahini Sauce, Garlic Sauce, & Amba Sauce. Please note if you don’t want something.
No Frill Bar and Grill - Norfolk
806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk
|Grilled Chicken Pita
|$11.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato and Parmesan pepper
|Chicken & Andouille Pita
|$14.50
grilled and sliced chicken breast, Cajun sausage, peppers, onions, teriyaki, melted provolone wrapped in warm, soft pita bread served with black beans, rice and beer mustard dipping sauce