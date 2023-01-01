Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pitas in Norfolk

Norfolk restaurants
Norfolk restaurants that serve chicken pitas

Mr. Shawarma Norfolk - 725 W 21st St

725 W 21st St, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Pita$12.95
Sliced, Marinated Chicken Thighs spiced & slowly cooked on a vertical spit. This Pita comes “All the way” as we call it. “All the way” includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug (Med Spicy), Fried Eggplant, French Fries, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Red Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Tahini Sauce, Garlic Sauce, & Amba Sauce. Please note if you don’t want something.
More about Mr. Shawarma Norfolk - 725 W 21st St
No Frill Bar and Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

No Frill Bar and Grill - Norfolk

806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk

Avg 4.5 (1631 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Pita$11.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato and Parmesan pepper
Chicken & Andouille Pita$14.50
grilled and sliced chicken breast, Cajun sausage, peppers, onions, teriyaki, melted provolone wrapped in warm, soft pita bread served with black beans, rice and beer mustard dipping sauce
More about No Frill Bar and Grill - Norfolk

