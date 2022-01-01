Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Norfolk

Norfolk restaurants
Toast

Norfolk restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Stockpot image

 

The Stockpot

215 E Plume St, Norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Toast (GFO)$9.50
Chicken breast, celery, green onions, raisins, dijion mustard, greek yogurt & aioli dressing, sunflower seeds, mixed greens
Chicken Salad Scoop (GF)$3.75
More about The Stockpot
The Lizard Café image

 

The Lizard Café

109 E Main St, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Traditional style with celery, onion and tossed with country aioli, topped with spring mix
Scoop of Chicken Salad$6.00
Scoop will be on a bed of spring mix with sliced tomatoes
More about The Lizard Café
Item pic

 

Mermaid Winery - Norfolk

330 W 22nd St #106, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$12.00
Classic Deli Style with a Little Twist | Lettuce | Tomato | Brie | Apples | Sourdough | Smoked Almonds
More about Mermaid Winery - Norfolk
Cure Coffee - NFK image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cure Coffee - NFK

503 Botetourt St, Norfolk

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Chicken Salad$10.75
More about Cure Coffee - NFK
Elation Brewing image

 

Elation Brewing

5104 Colley Ave, Norfolk

Avg 4.5 (39 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
. Chicken Salad$11.00
Pimentos, sharp cheddar cheese, bacon and housemade pickles on grilled sourdough.
More about Elation Brewing
No Frill Bar and Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

No Frill Bar and Grill

806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk

Avg 4.5 (1631 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Funky Chicken Salad$14.99
Marinated, grilled and sliced chicken breast, chopped bacon, Swiss cheese, mixed greens, fresh veggies, pita wedges, choice of dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad$14.99
Crispy chicken tenders, mixed greens, corn & black bean salsa, cheddar cheese, fresh veggies, pita wedges
More about No Frill Bar and Grill

