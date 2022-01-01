Chicken salad in Norfolk
Norfolk restaurants that serve chicken salad
The Stockpot
215 E Plume St, Norfolk
|Chicken Salad Toast (GFO)
|$9.50
Chicken breast, celery, green onions, raisins, dijion mustard, greek yogurt & aioli dressing, sunflower seeds, mixed greens
|Chicken Salad Scoop (GF)
|$3.75
The Lizard Café
109 E Main St, Norfolk
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Traditional style with celery, onion and tossed with country aioli, topped with spring mix
|Scoop of Chicken Salad
|$6.00
Scoop will be on a bed of spring mix with sliced tomatoes
Mermaid Winery - Norfolk
330 W 22nd St #106, Norfolk
|Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Classic Deli Style with a Little Twist | Lettuce | Tomato | Brie | Apples | Sourdough | Smoked Almonds
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cure Coffee - NFK
503 Botetourt St, Norfolk
|Smoked Chicken Salad
|$10.75
Elation Brewing
5104 Colley Ave, Norfolk
|. Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Pimentos, sharp cheddar cheese, bacon and housemade pickles on grilled sourdough.
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
No Frill Bar and Grill
806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk
|Funky Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Marinated, grilled and sliced chicken breast, chopped bacon, Swiss cheese, mixed greens, fresh veggies, pita wedges, choice of dressing
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Crispy chicken tenders, mixed greens, corn & black bean salsa, cheddar cheese, fresh veggies, pita wedges