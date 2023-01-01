Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate mousse in
Norfolk
/
Norfolk
/
Chocolate Mousse
Norfolk restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
Captain Groovy's
8101 Shore Drive, Norfolk
No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse
$9.00
Dark chocolate mousse in a Oreo cookie crust.
More about Captain Groovy's
Lola's Beach Cantina
4035 East Oceanview Ave., Norfolk
No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse Cake
$7.00
More about Lola's Beach Cantina
