Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Norfolk

Go
Norfolk restaurants
Toast

Norfolk restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Captain Groovy's image

 

Captain Groovy's

8101 Shore Drive, Norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse$9.00
Dark chocolate mousse in a Oreo cookie crust.
More about Captain Groovy's
Consumer pic

 

Lola's Beach Cantina

4035 East Oceanview Ave., Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cake$7.00
More about Lola's Beach Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Norfolk

Shrimp Fajitas

Chicken Nuggets

Waffles

Cheesecake

Fried Rice

Al Pastor Tacos

Crab Cakes

Tortilla Soup

Map

More near Norfolk to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

Newport News

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2136 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (341 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (695 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston